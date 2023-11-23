Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OmnisientInvibes AdvertisingASUSOppoEcentric Payment SystemsBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Data & Analytics Company news South Africa

Omnisient recognised as a privacy leader in helping to build customer trust

By Julian Diaz, issued by Omnisient
23 Nov 2023
23 Nov 2023
Omnisient selected by the world’s largest global information privacy community as a leader in privacy innovation helping build to customer trust.
Omnisient recognised as a privacy leader in helping to build customer trust

Omnisient, the privacy-preserving data collaboration platform company protecting the privacy of over 150 million consumers, was selected as one of the three finalists for the IAPP’s 2023 Privacy Innovation Awards – EMEA / APAC region.

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Omnisient was selected as the only finalist representing African innovation in privacy out of nearly 75 international entries.

Omnisient enables over 80 large organisations in Africa and the Middle East to analyse, extract insights and build predictive models from each other’s consumer data while protecting consumer privacy and complying with global privacy regulations. Consumer data is never exchanged nor is consumers’ personal information ever shared.

The ability to share consumer data while protecting consumer privacy enables businesses to draw insights on consumer behaviour that deliver positive results for business, individuals and greater society. Case in point is the collaboration between banks and retailers to predict repayment of a loan based on credit applicants’ shopping behaviour, which has enabled South African banks to qualify 3.2 million consumers for credit who would have previously been declined due to lack of a credit history.

Jon Jacobson, CEO and co-founder of Omnisient.
Jon Jacobson, CEO and co-founder of Omnisient.

“It’s incredible recognition to have been selected as one of the three Privacy Innovation award finalists by members of the world’s largest global community of privacy professionals,” said Jon Jacobson, CEO and co-founder of Omnisient. “It further validates our platform’s ability to protect consumer privacy and create customer trust through use of our platform for data collaborations.”

EU Cloud Code of Conduct – Privacy Innovation awarded winner EMEA / APAC

The winner for the EMEA/APAC region is EU Cloud Code of Conduct and SCOPE Europe, for the joint development of the Third Country Transfers Module, developed in response to challenges surrounding international data transfers to make sure that when personal data is sent from the EU to other countries, it is still protected according to the high standards of the GDPR.

For more information and to see the Privacy Innovation Award finalists, please visit: iapp.org/connect/annual-awards/iapp-privacy-innovation-awards/.

Read more: Julian Diaz, Jon Jacobson, Omnisient
NextOptions
Omnisient
Omnisient's Privacy Enabled Advanced Analytics platform enables businesses to rapidly and securely collaborate on and monetize 1st party consumer data.

Related

Omnisient recognised as a leader in the use of Data for Good at the DataIQ Awards
OmnisientOmnisient recognised as a leader in the use of Data for Good at the DataIQ Awards
Omnisient commended at SA Loyalty Awards for transformative impact on loyalty programmes
OmnisientOmnisient commended at SA Loyalty Awards for transformative impact on loyalty programmes
Omnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
OmnisientOmnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Source: Shoprite Group
Shoprite invests in Cape Town-based tech startup Omnisient
27 Oct 2022
SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed
SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed
14 Oct 2022
Anton Grutzmacher, cofounder and chief revenue officer and Jon Jacobson, cofounder and chief executive and technical officer of Omnisient
Omnisient scoops global award
30 Jul 2021
Omnisient raises $ 1.4m for global expansion
Omnisient raises $ 1.4m for global expansion
13 Jul 2021
Six steps to enhance your customer loyalty programmes
Six steps to enhance your customer loyalty programmes
 26 Feb 2015
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz