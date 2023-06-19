Industries

Africa


SA, France sign anti-cyber crime agreement

19 Jun 2023
South Africa and France have entered into a cooperation protocol agreement to improve the Special Investigating Unit's cyber forensic capabilities.
Source: Unsplash

The agreement is expected to also yield the establishment of an anti-corruption academy in Tshwane, which will serve the SIU and other law enforcement agencies and anti-corruption agencies within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Commonwealth and Non-Commonwealth countries.

It was signed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, on Monday, 1 June.

Lamola said the cooperation agreement will add much-needed skills to strengthen the SIU’s capacity in cyberforensic investigations, financial crimes and analytical skills.

“We are going to benefit a lot through this process of training that will enable our forensic cyber capabilities and investigations to be on par with the standards of the world and the globe because these types of crime are no longer just national, they are transnational in nature.

“So this kind of cooperation will definitely be of great value and help us as a country to enhance our skills and be able to deal with the cybercrimes in the country. This will further boost confidence in the investment climate in our country that our cyberspace is safe and if anything happens, we will have the capabilities to investigate,” he said.

The French Minister remarked that the agreement represents “a window of what we are promoting in terms of bilateral cooperation”.

“This agreement will yield results beneficial to the South African citizens and possibly to all the SADC region. As a result of the close cooperation from the French experts, the SIU currently has 22 trained trainers who possess the capability to train other investigators.

“Since the very early stages of our cooperation, members of the SIU have been to France and have had opportunities…to see and experience the French expertise in the field of mostly cyber investigations. I call for those exchanges to grow,” she said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: cyber crime, cybercrime, Ronald Lamola



