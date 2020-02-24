The Friends cast will get back together for HBO Max reunion special

TV News South Africa

By: Shereesa Moodley
After years of speculation and wishful thinking, WarnerMedia on Friday announced that the Friends cast is finally getting back together for a reunion special.
WarnerMedia

Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc will reunite one more time to honour the hit series, which aired its final episode in 2004.

The untitled and unscripted special will stream exclusively on HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, along with the entire Friends series.

“Ben Winston will direct the special and will executive produce along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane,” the company said in a press release.

Additionally, the main cast will also have a hand in producing the special as well.

Just a few weeks ago, Matthew Perry also got Friends fans excited when he joined Instagram after Jennifer Aniston’s big debut..

With a reunion special in the works though, social media won’t be the only place fans can find the beloved cast.

HBO Max, along with Friends and the untitled special, will launch this May.
