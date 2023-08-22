Tested: Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

I spent a week with the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge and I was left with a lasting impression. I have driven many vehicles over the years from this Swede manufacturer and I have always enjoyed the ride and drive.

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is a plug-in hybrid SUV or plug-in hybrid EV (Phev) that gives you the convenience and range of an internal combustion engine along with the quiet and quick acceleration of pure electric power from an 18.8 kWh battery and 107kW/ 309Nm electric motor.

I took the XC60 T8 Recharge on my favourite route in KwaZulu-Natal along the N2 South towards the scenic Rocky Bay. It is a lengthy drive that allows one to really get a grip and feel of the family SUV. It’s a real attention grabber, everywhere we went.

Pure Volvo

The XC60 Recharge doesn’t look much different from the rest of the XC60 line-up. Large headlamps up front, large laser-cut alloy wheels, and muscular accent lines and indentations along the flanks.

The view from the rear is just as pleasing. The two-pronged tail lamps look eye-catching at night.

Spacious cabin

Trust the Swedes to come up with lots of space and elegance. Black leather perforated seats, glossy piano black trim bits and metallic dash inlays that look glamorous in an understated way.

Somehow, I miss those glossy wooden inserts but the trim on the Recharge was more than good on the eye. The double panoramic sunroof added light to the cabin and was simple to use.

Best XC60 yet?

As the flagship in the strong-selling XC60 range, the plug-in hybrid T8 AWD boasts lofty combined peak outputs of 340kW and 709Nm, courtesy of the turbo- and supercharged 2l petrol engine, and an uprated electric motor positioned on the rear axle. That makes it the most powerful XC60 yet.

Thanks to its 18.8kWh lithium-ion battery (which can be charged via a cable or regenerative braking), the XC60 T8 AWD’s pure electric range tops out at a useful 81km. It also boasts a clever one-pedal driving mode – just like a fully electric vehicle – that allows the driver to slow the vehicle to a complete stop by simply lifting off the accelerator.

The XC60 T8 AWD offers the best of both worlds, with its 0-100 km/h sprint time coming in at just 5 seconds and its combined fuel consumption sitting at a low 1.6l/100km.

Safety first

Standard safety equipment includes the Intellisafe Assist package (with pedestrian, cyclist and large-animal detection as well as front and rear collision warning with full automatic braking) and a lane-keeping aid. Volvo’s XC60 is one of the safest SUVs on our roads and gets the full package of five-star EuroNCAP ratings, thanks to its safety equipment and systems.

This particular test unit is furthermore fitted with air suspension, a graphical head-up display, a 360-degree camera system and the pilot Assist system. The latter incorporates adaptive cruise-control technology that automatically makes small adjustments to the steering and is able to support the driver in stop-and-go traffic as well as out on the highway. It’s a well known fact that the Swedes are well known for their motoring safety.

With built in Google’s Android System, you just say “Hey Google” to send voice commands to the system. The test unit I drove had the Bowers & Wilkins audio system fitted (optional) and I have to say it just sounded like an orchestra in the cabin. The surround sound was just remarkable for a music aficionado like me.

Power and performance

I received the XC60 with its battery fully charged (capable of doing up to 80km on a single charge on electricity alone), and a nearly full 71L tank of petrol with around 800km of range. The T8 Recharge is very fast. It’s instant power that is sent to the drive train and before I knew it, I was doing 100kmph in about five seconds. It’s a powerful mix of petrol-electric power. But to achieve this, one has to have the battery charged.

Final word

As smooth as you like. That’s exactly how it ‘sailed along’ on the hi-ways and byways of Mzansi. Add to that the very efficient fuel consumption, thanks to the electric side of things and the very elegantly appointed interior. Sheer good looks, but then again, it is a Volvo.

Price

Volvo XC60 Recharge starts from R1,284,000.