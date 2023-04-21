Copper 360 Limited lists on JSE AltX Board

Copper 360 Limited (CPR) has listed on the JSE's Alternative Exchange (AltX Board). Formed in November 2022, following a reverse take-over of copper producer Big Tree Copper, and copper mining company SHiP Copper, the company's operations are based in the Northern Cape.

Source: Supplied

Copper 360’s Mining Right, covering 19,000 hectares to the north of the town of Springbok, holds 12 copper mines and 60 copper prospects with advanced geological datasets. It is estimated that the life-of-mine across the various operations is over 100 years.

Developed by its chair, Shirley Hayes, Copper 360 will be using a cluster mining model – where several mines feed into one process facility – to create a new 'copper country'.

Investing in mining

“The mining sector is a vital driver of economic growth in South Africa. With mining revenues reaching over R1.18tn in 2022, it is imperative that the country continues to focus on investing in this sector.

"South Africa holds some of the world's largest reserves of precious metals, refractory metals, base metals and energy minerals. As such, we are pleased to welcome an emerging giant in the copper mining industry to the Altx Board,” said Sam Mokorosi, head: origination and deals at the JSE.

Copper 360 is one of 44 companies in the basic materials sector listed on both the main board and AltX Board of the JSE.