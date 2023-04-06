Industries

Northam quits RBPlat takeover battle

6 Apr 2023
By: Anait Miridzhanian and Nelson Banya
Northam Platinum has terminated its offer to buy Royal Bafokeng Platinum, citing low prices of platinum group metals (PGM) as it ended a year-long takeover battle with bigger rival Impala Platinum.
Source: Jose Luis Stephens ©
Source: Jose Luis Stephens © 123RF.com

Northam had outbid Impala's initial offer to acquire RBPlat, but on Wednesday, 5 April, said that PGM prices had fallen to levels amounting to a "material adverse change" that proved fatal to its offer.

"Northam Holdings hereby notifies RBPlat shareholders that the offer is terminated with immediate effect," it said.

The miner said that the rhodium closing price has remained below $9,000 an ounce for 12 consecutive trading days, while the basket price for four PGMs had fallen below R33,000 ($1,830.91) per ounce for 10 consecutive trading days.

Investment, partnerships key to boosting SA mining's competitiveness - white paper
Investment, partnerships key to boosting SA mining's competitiveness - white paper

16 Feb 2023

Path cleared for Impala

Northam's decision to end its pursuit of RBPlat clears the path for Impala, the world's second-biggest PGM producer, to strengthen its hold on a miner with high-grade assets that made it an attractive takeover target.

Impala and Northam have built holdings in RBPlat of 40.71% and 34.52% respectively during the takeover battle.

Northam did not say whether it would retain its stake or sell to Impala, but Northam chief executive Paul Dunne told analysts on 24 March that his company could consider jointly running RBPlat with Impala.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

https://www.reuters.com/
