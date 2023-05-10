AICPA & CIMA offer new learning tools to help finance professionals close the skills gap

According to a 2021 World Economic Forum report, more than half of all employees worldwide will need to reskill or upskill by 2025. To address this need, the new system boasts single-platform availability, enhanced navigation and other tools that foster emerging technology–driven skills. It will provide access to the world’s largest accounting association’s learning content, including its portfolio of webcasts, certificates, guides and other CPE courses as a one-stop shop.

“The reimagining of our learning portfolio represented an opportunity for us to rethink, refresh and transform our approach,” says Michael Grant, AICPA & CIMA senior director of Learning Innovation & Assessment. “Our new system offers dynamic learning journeys, which will allow accounting and finance professionals to address the skills they need to remain relevant using consistently updated course material.”

AICPA & CIMA’s new learning system includes features such as:

A full-featured mobile app for learning on the go



A Learning Library where purchased content is categorized



On-demand learning and webcasts available through a single platform One-click launch of courses and webcasts

A webcast calendar used to book events quickly and track registrations

More than 50 languages to choose from (for the interface)



“Addressing the rapidly growing global skills gap is an ongoing challenge faced by professionals, employers and firms throughout the accounting and finance profession. And attracting and retaining talent is also a top priority,” says Grant. “The profession at large, which has been focused on traditional accounting and finance skills, has found itself needing to complement these with new competencies in emerging fields such as data and digital literacy skills.”

In keeping with the continually changing business environment, new features will be released throughout 2023, including knowledge-exchange communities and dynamic learning journeys. These capabilities will enrich the learning experience, making it more social and collaborative by allowing learners to easily interact, share and discuss topics with peers and experts. The new system will offer more than 2,500 courses and webcasts.

About AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

AICPA® & CIMA®, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), advance the global accounting and finance profession through our work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license, the CGMA designation and specialised credentials, professional education and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.



