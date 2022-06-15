Loeries Special Section

Loeries extends deadline to 30 June 2022

15 Jun 2022
The Loeries' deadline for entries has been extended for the final time to 30 June 2022.
Entries must relate to work undertaken between 1 June 2021 and 30 June 2022. The awards will take place during the Loeries Creative Week, which takes place will take place from 3 to 8 October 2022. The festival programme will include events such as the awards ceremonies, masterclasses, networking events and entertainment. Attendance at the event is open to the public and tickets will go on sale in August. Recently Loeries also announced that it would be returning to the City of Cape Town, a UNESCO City of Design.
Development initiatives


However, the City will serve as more than just a scenic backdrop to the awards, as Loeries will hold several development-focused initiatives within the City. Some of these initiatives will include a Loeries Career School Roadshow, student workshops, internships and utilisation of talent within the City to create content for the event.“The City of Cape Town is truly a premier global city and we are excited to once again bring the Loeries to this iconic city,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj. “Not only do we plan to fully utilise all facets of the City to celebrate the best creative work from Africa and the Middle East, but we will also be using this as an opportunity to inspire young people to join the brand communications industry through a series of events," he says.

A creative capital


Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis says: “Cape Town is proud to be known as one of the creative capitals of the world. Generations of designers, writers, artists, musicians and others have drawn inspiration from our outstanding natural beauty, diverse cultural landscape, vibrant communities and the urban scene. “I’m glad that we’re once again able to gather together to celebrate creative excellence at the Loerie Awards in Cape Town. I wish all nominees the best of luck, and all those attending the Creative Week an inspiring stay in our great city,” he adds.

Global jury presidents


The Loeries has also secured an exciting line-up of jury presidents from around the world to speak at the Loeries International Seminar of Creativity, an event where creative ideas are explored and shared with attendees. Also in attendance will be a host of delegates from the Africa Middle East region who will be involved in judging the thousands of entries received from brands, agencies and production companies who are creating work that is impacting the lives of consumers within the region.

For more:

Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj, Cape Town

