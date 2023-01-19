The Global Top Employers for 2023 are...

The Top Employers Institute have announced the 2023 Top Employers - organisations that are officially certified as leaders in HR for their outstanding HR strategies and people practices.

The 15 Global Top Employers for 2023 are:

Alstom



BAT



Boehringer Ingelheim



Chep



DHL Express



DHL Global Forwarding, Freight



HCL



Infosys



JTI



PepsiCo



Philip Morris International



Puma



Saint-Gobain



Takeda



Tata Consultancy Services

The Top Employers Institute is considered a global authority in recognising excellence in people practices. Participating companies in the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme are validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2023, Top Employers Institute has certified over 2,052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally. The certification programme assesses the people practices of participating companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics.

In 2022, the return to ‘normal’ has been more difficult than anticipated for many organisations. While many imagined that the challenges of the last few years would be left behind it was not the case. Across the globe companies needed to show their commitment to meeting the changing needs of their employees and the wider world around them.

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, observed: “The turbulence impacting the workforce over the last few years has led many organisations, including our own, to rethink the way that they approach the changing dynamics of work. Despite all this change certified Top Employers have continued to go above and beyond to maintain their excellent people practices in the workplace.”

Top Employers Institute, like the previous year, took the opportunity to host their virtual Certification Celebration. Alongside the virtual event, there will be a series of in-person events taking place across the world.

Plink concluded, “We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate all Top Employers that have been certified at our third global virtual Certification Celebration. The in-person events, that come not long after the virtual event, will be an opportunity for Top Employers to connect and continue celebrating their certification. The virtual and in-person events are important for certified companies to celebrate their certification and their role in helping to shape a better world of work.”

View all the 2023 Top Employers here.