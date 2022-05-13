Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

CareerJunctionPerfect WordMediaHeads 360Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

  • Chief People Officer: Iconic Wine Estate Stellenbosch
  • Learning and Development Management Johannesburg
  • Human Resources Manager Hatfield
  • Virtual PA to Travelling Marketing CEO - Part Time Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Personal growth: How to prepare ourselves and embrace it

    13 May 2022
    Anja van BeekBy: Anja van Beek
    One thing we know for certain is that we can't solve today's challenges with yesterday's wisdom. We need to choose a growth mindset.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied
    What I have seen in my coaching practice is that if we don’t stretch ourselves, we are often nudged by some external event to be stretched to grow.

    But what does this mean? How do you embrace a growth mindset?

    Reframe and look at “failure” in a different light


    This requires us to look for the lesson in any interaction. Instead of saying “I have failed” you say, “I’m not there yet, and I have learned this lesson in this process”. Acknowledge what you have achieved even if it is just saying “I’m still working toward achieving this”.

    To build a growth mindset we need to be agile. This implies we need to be nimble and fluid in the challenges we face. We adapt to change by experimenting and seeing what is working and what needs tweaking. It is a continuous cycle of trying something, assessing the impact, and adjusting where needed and repeating.

    As women, we can be unnecessarily cruel with ourselves. We often are lenient with other people, yet, we expect “to be perfect” ourselves. This can be a big blind spot, putting needless pressure on ourselves. This awareness is vital when building new capabilities... a good starting point is to have grace and kindness towards yourself and not from a place of judgement and “I need to be better”.

    #BizTrends2022: Get real about being human at work
    #BizTrends2022: Get real about being human at work

    By 26 Jan 2022


    Focus on your strengths and build on them instead of focusing on weaknesses. Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying we should ignore our weaknesses; I want to emphasize that we get a better yield when we build on our natural talents.

    How well do you know yourself?


    It can be helpful to complete an assessment to understand yourself better and why you react in certain ways; there are many options available. A simple exercise is to track what daily activities you love - those where you get lost in time are a good indication of your natural talents.

    Having a thinking partner, either a sister, good friend or coach, can support you with this journey. If we want to grow, we need to have an end goal in mind. Be specific on what you want to achieve, by when are you planning to achieve this and how are you going to measure success?

    Consider what is the first step and remain in action. When building new habits, a tip is to allow yourself “it is fine to skip a day”. It is also good to use the days that didn’t go so well as data points and insights of what needs adjustment.

    Dream big of who you want to be, what you want to achieve and then have the drive and discipline to make this a reality. Baby steps and you will be amazed what you can achieve. We are what we repeatedly do.
    NextOptions
    Anja van Beek
    Anja van Beek's articles

    About Anja van Beek

    Anja van Beek is an independent leadership consultant, talent strategist and coach.
    Read more: Anja van Beek, growth mindset

    Related

    #BizTrends2022: Get real about being human at work
    #BizTrends2022: Get real about being human at work26 Jan 2022
    Image: Supplied
    Get your head out-of-office: Why leaders need to leave by example9 Dec 2021
    Understanding the impact of the feminine leadership style
    Understanding the impact of the feminine leadership style12 Aug 2021
    4 tips for first-time job seekers
    4 tips for first-time job seekers8 Jun 2021
    5 tips to successfully onboarding newcomers
    5 tips to successfully onboarding newcomers21 May 2021
    Photo by nappy from
    5 reminders to roll out a more agile approach to performance assessments10 Mar 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz