Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SanParks to enhance visitor experiences with R700m boost

    28 Nov 2023
    28 Nov 2023
    SanParks has been allocated an additional R700m from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) to enhance visitor experiences at its national parks. This funding will be used to upgrade infrastructure across various parks over the next three years.
    Source: Entropy1963 via
    Source: Entropy1963 via Wikimedia Commons

    At the moment, SANParks manages an infrastructure portfolio of approximately R 16bn. Most of the current infrastructure was developed in the 1970s, making it urgent for re-capitalisation. This is because tourism accommodation units are critical to generate much-needed revenue to support operations.

    SanParks generates approximately 80% of its operating budget from its ecotourism business. This means the fulfilment of its holistic conservation mandate is heavily reliant on thriving and sustainable tourism operations.

    With various infrastructure upgrades underway an appeal is made for patience from visitors to affected national parks who might be impacted by delays or lack of access as some facilities are undergoing a facelift. Facilities that will be impacted include tourist units, main buildings in rest camps and roads, in various national parks across the seven provinces.

    The R700m injection will be used to implement the following high-impact projects:

    • Tokai Precinct bulk services infrastructure upgrade in Table Mountain National Park to unlock various Public Private Partnership (PPP) opportunities.

    • Rhodes Memorial bulk services and roads in Table Mountain National Park to unlock the restaurant Public Private Partnership (PPP).

    • Tar road maintenance at Cape Point section, Table Mountain National Park.

    • Shangoni Entrance Gate development in the north of Kruger National Park will continue with the construction of river crossings and upgrading of the gravel road.

    • Phalaborwa Activity Hub in Kruger National Park will be further developed to accommodate tourists at a backpacker’s lodge, main activity \hub, and swimming pool area.

    • Skukuza Rest Camp in Kruger National Park will have a huge intervention with 70% (147) of the units due for upgrade.

    • Upgrade of main buildings in Shingwedzi and Satara Rest Camps – Kruger National Park

    • Upgrade and renovations of 40% (66) Bungalows in Satara Rest Camp – Kruger National Park

    • Upgrading of Bungalows in Olifants Rest Camp – Kruger National Park

    • Punda Maria luxury tents upgrade – Kruger National Park

    • Sweni Trails Camp revamp – Kruger National Park

    • Construction of 120 new staff accommodation units, and the upgrade of a further 158 units – Kruger National Park

    • Upgrade of tourism facilities, interpretive centre, roads, and fences and the construction of 6 new staff houses in Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site.

    • Upgrade of Nyathi Rest Camp in Addo Elephant National Park and tourism roads to support the 8 new units in the Main Camp and ten new Lendlovu Lodge units.

    • Upgrade of the Namibian border fence, road, and replacement of Twee Rivieren campsite ablution - Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park.

    • Construction of park management office, new R27 entrance gate, upgrade of the Duinepos Chalets - West Coast National Park.

    Read more: tourism industry, SANParks, South Africa Tourism, Kruger National Park, travel industry, National Park, tourism and travel
    NextOptions


    Related

    Minister de Lille conducts oversight visit to incomplete Manyane Lodge project
    Minister de Lille conducts oversight visit to incomplete Manyane Lodge project
    13 hours
    6 trends that hotels must embrace in 2024
    6 trends that hotels must embrace in 2024
     16 hours
    Registration now open for Africa Travel Week 2024
    Registration now open for Africa Travel Week 2024
    23 Nov 2023
    Minor Hotels excellence recognised with global accolades
    Minor Hotels excellence recognised with global accolades
    21 Nov 2023
    Inter Hotel Challenge set to unveil the best in hospitality
    Inter Hotel Challenge set to unveil the best in hospitality
    16 Nov 2023
    South Africa unveils comprehensive tourism safety initiatives
    South Africa unveils comprehensive tourism safety initiatives
    15 Nov 2023
    Mary Ephraim-Egbas
    Tourism as a driver for sustainable urban development: A global case study
     14 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied - MSC World America
    MSC Cruises invests in new environmentally-friendly ships for World Class fleet
    14 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz