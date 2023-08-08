Table Mountain Cableway resumes operations

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company operations have resumed. This after a two-week maintenance shutdown.

Source: Supplied

"The safety and comfort of our visitors are very important to us. Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience that is compliant with international safety standards," explains Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC).

The Cableway underwent an extensive six-week shutdown in 2022 to allow for major work to be carried out. This time around, the work was less intense and to a great extent aesthetic in nature.

"We thank everyone for their understanding and patience while we were closed, especially the visitors who came to town to enjoy the Netball World Cup. There never is a perfectly suitable time for this work to be scheduled, but we must put safety first in everything we do," says Parker.

The food and beverage and retail outlets, as well as the ablutions block at the Lower Cableway Station are also back in operation.