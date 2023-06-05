AAVEA appoints Mpume Mabuza as president and chairperson

The African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AAVEA) board has welcomed Mpume Mabuza as its new president and chairperson. Mabuza, who previously served as AAVEA's secretary, was voted as the organisation's next president and chair at an April 2023 board meeting. She succeeds Sabine Lehmann, who formed AAVEA in 2014.

Mpume Mabuza, president and chairperson, African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions (AAVEA)

As the current CEO of Downtown Music Hub (DTMH), the former marketing executive for uShaka Marine World and former chairperson of the Durban Chamber Tourism Forum, Mabuza brings a wealth of experience and insights into the attractions industry to the AAVEA board. Her passion for social development, leadership and innovation are reflected in her tertiary qualifications which include a B Com, a post-graduate Diploma in Business Management and an MBA.

"I am honoured to lead this association with a passionate team, aiming to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for member attractions. Our focus will be on broadening our membership base to include smaller attractions and increasing our footprint in the rest of the continent, highlighting their stories and experiences while learning from larger attractions.

"Together, we showcase African attractions' richness and diversity, providing transformative experiences for visitors. We're excited to collaborate with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the global association for attractions, to increase membership and enhance industry competitiveness in Africa. By sharing knowledge, embracing innovation and sustainability, we can unlock the full potential of African visitor attractions."

Lehmann, who has been appointed to serve on the IAAPA Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region advisory board as chair of the governance committee, is proud to hand over the reins to Mabuza: "Mpume comes with a depth and breadth of experience and is well placed to lead AAVEA into the next chapter. I am excited to see where the association goes as the industry is changing and consumer needs change."