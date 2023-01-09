Industries

Call for Durban tourism awards entries

9 Jan 2023
The eThekwini Municipality and Durban Tourism is calling for nominations for the second annual Durban Tourism Business Awards. Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors can enter the awards in categories and subcategories, including the Upcoming Filmmakers Award, Service Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award, Entrepreneurship Award and the Special Achievement Award.
Image source:
Image source: Gallo/Getty

The 2022 iteration of the awards attracted some 155 product owners in Durban who entered with thousands of votes cast.

“The benefits of these awards are the prizes of up to the value of R50, 000 for winners, with the first runner up receiving a prize to the value of R35,000 and the second runner up receiving a prize up to the value of R25,000. All winners and runner-ups will receive a trophy and certificate.

“Another benefit of participation in these awards is the marketing of the awards on provincial and international platforms on all Durban Tourism social media handles, radio, television and print.

“Entry to the awards guarantees that your business will be profiled on all Durban Tourism social media handles and print in major local and national newspapers to give your business extensive coverage,” Durban Tourism said.

Entries for this year’s awards can be made at https://www.durbantourismawards.com/register and the nominations period ends on January 14.

The public will also vote on the nominated businesses and a judging panel will also visit those businesses.

“The entries, public votes and the overall adjudication of the awards will be audited by the eThekwini Municipality Audit Department,” Durban Tourism said.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
