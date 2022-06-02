Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA Tourism appoints Nomasonto Ndlovu as COO

    2 Jun 2022
    South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has announced the appointment of Nomasonto Ndlovu as the organisation's new chief operations officer. Ndlovu will officially commence her role on 1 July 2022.
    Ndlovu is currently employed by Transnet in the capacity of executive manager: tourism, heritage and hospitality, a role she has occupied since November 2020.

    Source: Supplied | Nomasonto Ndlovu, COO, SA Tourism
    Source: Supplied | Nomasonto Ndlovu, COO, SA Tourism
    Ndlovu has held various leadership positions in the tourism sector including her role as global manager: business tourism when she was previously at SA Tourism between 2008 and 2012, before joining the City of Tshwane as strategic executive director communications, marketing and events.

    She has gained extensive experience in marketing operations, brand management, communications, stakeholder management and media relations.

    Prior to joining Transnet, Ndlovu was at the helm of the Limpopo Tourism Agency in the position of chief executive officer. Ndlovu also mentors young upcoming tourism professionals.

    "Our plans for the recovery of the tourism sector are well underway. As we move towards ensuring that we achieve this goal for our organisation and the greater tourism sector, it is important that we have strong leadership at SA Tourism. I am thrilled to welcome Nomasonto back to SA Tourism. Given her experience and expertise, I am confident that her extensive knowledge will be invaluable and will help SA Tourism achieve its mandate. I wish her every success in her new role at SA Tourism," says Themba Khumalo, acting chief executive officer.

    "The time to re-engineer the global positioning of South Africa and the rest of the African continent has come, and should be led by SA Tourism. It is time for the re-birth of the industry and the recalibration of the people in the sector and I am looking forward to being a part of this," said Ndlovu.
    NextOptions
    Read more: South African Tourism, tourism industry, Nomasonto Ndlovu, South Africa Tourism, travel industry

    Related

    Bon Hotels signs The Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn
    Bon Hotels signs The Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn23 hours ago
    Western Cape tourism and hospitality sector shows strong recovery
    Western Cape tourism and hospitality sector shows strong recovery2 days ago
    Applications for R16m SMME Booster Fund now open
    Applications for R16m SMME Booster Fund now open27 May 2022
    Source:
    Euromonitor becomes official data partner for the Travel and Tourism Development Index25 May 2022
    Source: Kym Ellis via
    Google Street View: Here's what South Africans clicked on most over the past year25 May 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Cruise Cape Town expects strong recovery performance for 2022/23 season24 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz