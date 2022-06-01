Industries

    Bon Hotels signs The Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn

    1 Jun 2022
    Bon Hotels has taken over the management of the Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn, with CEO and founder of Bon Hotels Guy Stehlik saying it's a new and exciting chapter for the group. "Established in 1880, and recently restored to her original beauty, the Queen's Hotel is a grand dame of South African hoteliery. What's exciting for BON is that she is a much-loved landmark in Oudtshoorn, itself an incredibly special town - the heart of the Klein Karoo and jewel of the Garden Route."
    Source: Supplied

    The Queen’s Hotel boasts 42 rooms complete with modern amenities and luxurious touches. The hotel has two eateries, the Colony Restaurant and Café Brûlé.

    The Colony Restaurant dishes up delicious, unmistakeably South African fare, while Café Brûlé, with its in-house bakery and semi-enclosed streetside setting, has become a popular coffee spot for guests and Oudtshoorn locals alike.

    "The Queen’s Hotel combines old-world charm with warm, Karoo hospitality, and it already has an enviable, loyal customer base of international and domestic visitors. Of course, its rich history and position also make it a very exciting addition for BON,” says Stehlik. “There is much to do and explore for young and old alike in Oudtshoorn, and a stay at the Queens Hotel will offer even more for visitors to the region. We look forward to a really successful partnership with the owners and Queen’s Hotel team."

    Currently, the Bon Hotels portfolio includes hotels across South Africa, Swaziland, Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia.

    Stehlik says that Bon Hotels takes over the administration, management and marketing of the Queen’s Hotel on Wednesday, 01 June 2022.
    hospitality industry, tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, Bon Hotels, tourism and travel

