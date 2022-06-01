Bon Hotels signs The Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn

Bon Hotels has taken over the management of the Queen's Hotel in Oudtshoorn, with CEO and founder of Bon Hotels Guy Stehlik saying it's a new and exciting chapter for the group. "Established in 1880, and recently restored to her original beauty, the Queen's Hotel is a grand dame of South African hoteliery. What's exciting for BON is that she is a much-loved landmark in Oudtshoorn, itself an incredibly special town - the heart of the Klein Karoo and jewel of the Garden Route."