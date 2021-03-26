YFM paves the way for The Lady on Drive

According to Indawo managing director Geoffrey Jäck, it has been a long time coming, but asbestos is now outlawed and building owners have only 14 months to plan removals, including homes, schools, factories, warehouses, offices, retail centres, residential complexes and all industrial buildings.
Gauteng, make way for The Lady on Drive as YFM, the province's biggest youth radio station, announces a refreshed lineup from 6 April 2021.
Khutso Theledi
Khutso Theledi switches gears from Krunch with Khutso, the 9am to midday show, and takes the reins in the coveted 3pm to 6pm weekdays slot. She will be in the driver’s seat surrounded by only female voices on news, sport and traffic.
The Lady on Drive encompasses the ultimate afternoon experience with one powerful voice in charge, a fierce voice that seeks to inspire. The listeners add to the driving thrill of the show’s purpose.
Theledi will be serving music in large doses as well as energetic and thought-provoking conversations with experts and passionate young people challenging the status quo. She enthuses: “The listener is the engine of the show. I will be talking directly to those who I'll be learning from, exploring and growing with.”
She calls this a profound moment of recognition. “I’m here for the girl who thought it could never be her, to inspire young women to embrace challenges, to take that leap of faith. I promise to serve my calling with all that I have and can give. I will forever be grateful to Y, my colleagues and my predecessors who have paved the way for the biggest move in my radio career. Change is inevitable, the move that we’re afraid of making could be the one that changes everything and I ask you to allow me to reintroduce myself: My name is Khutso Theledi, host of YFM’s afternoon drive show, The Lady pn Drive. I am excited and filled with gratitude for this opportunity. A hi fambeni. Let’s go.”
Theledi’s career has been on the expressway to stardom since joining the station nine years ago at age 21. Theledi’s radio talent was discovered in a commercial as a voice-over artist. Faced with the decision, Theledi chose radio as opposed to a career in cabin attending. After co-hosting and hosting almost 10 different shows at the station, she now takes charge in the driver’s seat.
DJ Ankletap and co-host Kandis Kardash continue in the popular Y Mornings slot, 5am to 9am. The show doesn’t miss a beat and is a trending hotspot because of its interactive and fun nature, relatable hosts and engaging content.
Supta, the A-Class DJ, alongside co-host Tshepi will host The A-List. The new brunch show between 9am and midday. Supta will continue to host The Plug on Fridays and Saturdays. Tshepi returns to YFM and will also host the Saturday 2pm to 6pm show, The Sweet Escape. The A-List is a well-balanced show that is vibrant, fun and speaks to our listeners’ daily lives.
Nia Brown and co-host Mthaux will continue to host The Shakedown between midday and 3pm. The show is popular with YFM’s listeners because of its quirky, witty and unconventional approach to life and radio.
Lula Odiba takes the seat between 7pm and 10pm. The Nightcap with Lula Odiba will focus on music and, for the first time, include a full hour of talk each night as Odiba gives young people the platform to openly explore the issues they face.
YTKO, weekdays at 6pm, sees the inclusion of Venom, the hip-hop DJ from Pretoria of #SummertimeVeezy.
YTKO is the station’s flagship music property, a first of its kind with live DJs mixing beats in studio in real-time covering various genres that set the mood for that particular day.
Mondays are with Legendary Crisp on the amapiano tip.
Tuesdays are for trap with Venom.
Wednesdays are R&B and Afrobeats nights with DJ FaeFae.
Thursdays feature rap and hip-hop with DJ Zan D
Fridays set the scene for the weekend with Afrotech and commercial amapiano with DJ Candii
YFM MD Haseena Cassim congratulated the Y talent. “We are delighted with the changes we have made to our lineup and confident that they are perfectly in tune with our listeners’ needs. Khutso’s innate ability to authentically connect and resonate with the listeners brings a fresh perspective to afternoon drive radio. We know that The Lady on Drive will deliver exactly what the audience expects. We are eager to witness the positive influence of this carefully curated lineup on our listeners.”
Make sure to tune in to YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za, the YFM app or DStv channel 859.
Complete YFM lineup
Additional lineup changes highlighted below
Mondays
5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi 6pm to 7pm – YTKO: Amapiano – Legendary Crisp 7pm to 10pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 10pm to midnight – Into the Night with Kea Zawadi
Tuesdays
5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi 6pm to 7pm – YTKO Trap Tuesdays – DJ Venom 7pm to 10pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 10pm to midnight – Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy
Wednesdays
5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi 6pm to 7pm – YTKO – R&B and Afrobeats – DJ FaeFae 7pm to 10pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 10pm to midnight – Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy
Thursdays
5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi 6pm to 7pm – YTKO – Rap and Hip Hop – DJ Zan D 7pm to 9pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba 9pm to midnight – Threeway (focused on Hip-Hop Culture) with Samke, Zan D and Fif_laaa
Fridays
5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash 9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi 12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux 3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi 6pm to 7pm – YTKO – Afrotech and Commercial Amapiano – DJ Candii 7pm to 10pm – The Plug with Supta 10pm to 2am – The Warehouse with Just Mo and Josi Chave
Saturdays
6am to 10am – The Weekend Get-Up with Xtremme 10am to 2pm – The Saturday Soundtrack with DJ Flax 2pm to 6pm – The Sweet Escape with Tshepi 6pm to 10pm – The Plug with Supta 10pm to 2am – The Mix Capital with host DJ FaeFae and resident DJs, DJ Candii and Legendary Crisp
Sundays
6am to 10am – Sunday Feels with Xtremme 10am to 2pm – Sunday Feels with DJ Flax 2pm to 6pm – Global Experience with Just Mo 6pm to 10pm – UNWYND with Kaleb the Gent 10pm to midnight – Into the Night with Kea Zawadi
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.