YFM paves the way for The Lady on Drive

Gauteng, make way for The Lady on Drive as YFM, the province's biggest youth radio station, announces a refreshed lineup from 6 April 2021.

Khutso Theledi

Mondays are with Legendary Crisp on the amapiano tip.

Tuesdays are for trap with Venom.

Wednesdays are R&B and Afrobeats nights with DJ FaeFae.

Thursdays feature rap and hip-hop with DJ Zan D

Fridays set the scene for the weekend with Afrotech and commercial amapiano with DJ Candii

Khutso Theledi switches gears from Krunch with Khutso, the 9am to midday show, and takes the reins in the coveted 3pm to 6pm weekdays slot. She will be in the driver’s seat surrounded by only female voices on news, sport and traffic.The Lady on Drive encompasses the ultimate afternoon experience with one powerful voice in charge, a fierce voice that seeks to inspire. The listeners add to the driving thrill of the show’s purpose.Theledi will be serving music in large doses as well as energetic and thought-provoking conversations with experts and passionate young people challenging the status quo. She enthuses: “The listener is the engine of the show. I will be talking directly to those who I'll be learning from, exploring and growing with.”She calls this a profound moment of recognition. “I’m here for the girl who thought it could never be her, to inspire young women to embrace challenges, to take that leap of faith. I promise to serve my calling with all that I have and can give. I will forever be grateful to Y, my colleagues and my predecessors who have paved the way for the biggest move in my radio career. Change is inevitable, the move that we’re afraid of making could be the one that changes everything and I ask you to allow me to reintroduce myself: My name is Khutso Theledi, host of YFM’s afternoon drive show, The Lady pn Drive. I am excited and filled with gratitude for this opportunity. A hi fambeni. Let’s go.”Theledi’s career has been on the expressway to stardom since joining the station nine years ago at age 21. Theledi’s radio talent was discovered in a commercial as a voice-over artist. Faced with the decision, Theledi chose radio as opposed to a career in cabin attending. After co-hosting and hosting almost 10 different shows at the station, she now takes charge in the driver’s seat.DJ Ankletap and co-host Kandis Kardash continue in the popular Y Mornings slot, 5am to 9am. The show doesn’t miss a beat and is a trending hotspot because of its interactive and fun nature, relatable hosts and engaging content.Supta, the A-Class DJ, alongside co-host Tshepi will host The A-List. The new brunch show between 9am and midday. Supta will continue to host The Plug on Fridays and Saturdays. Tshepi returns to YFM and will also host the Saturday 2pm to 6pm show, The Sweet Escape. The A-List is a well-balanced show that is vibrant, fun and speaks to our listeners’ daily lives.Nia Brown and co-host Mthaux will continue to host The Shakedown between midday and 3pm. The show is popular with YFM’s listeners because of its quirky, witty and unconventional approach to life and radio.Lula Odiba takes the seat between 7pm and 10pm. The Nightcap with Lula Odiba will focus on music and, for the first time, include a full hour of talk each night as Odiba gives young people the platform to openly explore the issues they face.YTKO, weekdays at 6pm, sees the inclusion of Venom, the hip-hop DJ from Pretoria of #SummertimeVeezy.YTKO is the station’s flagship music property, a first of its kind with live DJs mixing beats in studio in real-time covering various genres that set the mood for that particular day.YFM MD Haseena Cassim congratulated the Y talent. “We are delighted with the changes we have made to our lineup and confident that they are perfectly in tune with our listeners’ needs. Khutso’s innate ability to authentically connect and resonate with the listeners brings a fresh perspective to afternoon drive radio. We know that The Lady on Drive will deliver exactly what the audience expects. We are eager to witness the positive influence of this carefully curated lineup on our listeners.”Make sure to tune in to YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za , the YFM app or DStv channel 859.5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi6pm to 7pm – YTKO: Amapiano – Legendary Crisp7pm to 10pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba10pm to midnight – Into the Night with Kea Zawadi5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi6pm to 7pm – YTKO Trap Tuesdays – DJ Venom7pm to 10pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba10pm to midnight – Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi6pm to 7pm – YTKO – R&B and Afrobeats – DJ FaeFae7pm to 10pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba10pm to midnight – Late Nights with Petula El-Kindiy5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi6pm to 7pm – YTKO – Rap and Hip Hop – DJ Zan D7pm to 9pm – The Nightcap with Lula Odiba9pm to midnight – Threeway (focused on Hip-Hop Culture) with Samke, Zan D and Fif_laaa5am to 9am – Y Mornings with DJ Ankletap and Kandis Kardash9am to 12pm – The A-List with Supta and Tshepi12pm to 3pm – The Shakedown with Nia Brown and Mthaux3pm to 6pm – The Lady on Drive with Khutso Theledi6pm to 7pm – YTKO – Afrotech and Commercial Amapiano – DJ Candii7pm to 10pm – The Plug with Supta10pm to 2am – The Warehouse with Just Mo and Josi Chave6am to 10am – The Weekend Get-Up with Xtremme10am to 2pm – The Saturday Soundtrack with DJ Flax2pm to 6pm – The Sweet Escape with Tshepi6pm to 10pm – The Plug with Supta10pm to 2am – The Mix Capital with host DJ FaeFae and resident DJs, DJ Candii and Legendary Crisp6am to 10am – Sunday Feels with Xtremme10am to 2pm – Sunday Feels with DJ Flax2pm to 6pm – Global Experience with Just Mo6pm to 10pm – UNWYND with Kaleb the Gent10pm to midnight – Into the Night with Kea Zawadi