"Dance Culture": A YFM exclusive dance documentary

YFM, Joburg's biggest youth radio station, has produced a dance documentary highlighting the aspects of dance, told by industry greats including Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Courtnae Paul, Thabo Treffers, CityBoys Pantsula and Shannon Kivido.

Bontle Modiselle-Moloi DJ Courtnae Paul

As an originally produced YFM content piece, the documentary focuses on the different paths followed and challenges faced by each dancer. Featuring established names from the dance industry such as choreographer, musician, television host and YFM’s co-host ofBontle Modiselle-Moloi and B-girl choreographer DJ Courtnae Paul viewers are treated to a fresh, cool and informative work of art by some of South Africa’s top dance talent.Speaking about “Dance Culture”, senior videographer and director of the documentary, Kerwin Prior answered the following questions:Every day we drive pass dancers performing at intersections around Joburg and I’ve always wondered what the story behind that was, and what is happening in the South African dance industry that would make William Nicol Drive the ideal stage for a dancer to showcase their talent, so when YFM decided to celebrate heritage through dance, we thought this would be the perfect time to sit down with a couple of professional dancers and shed some light on the South African dance culture.I want the viewer to understand that dance is a serious profession and we need to support our dancers just as much as we support the small businesses in our communities.My pride in this piece of work comes from the dancers featured on it. It feels amazing to know that I’m from the same country as these talented individuals, it’s the same sense of pride you get when a family member accomplishes their dreams.The documentary was produced by YFM’s Boitumelo Mmakou and Neo Sukude.Make sure to tune into tune into YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za , the YFM app or DStv channel 859.