Rhenus launches new storage warehouse in Durban

The Rhenus Group has launched a new storage warehouse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. This strategic addition expands the Rhenus warehousing space to more than 24,000 square metres, strengthening its local capabilities and creating new jobs.

Source: Supplied

The facility measures 7,700 square metres – growing the company’s warehousing capacity in Durban by more than 50%. This facility plays an integral role in serving the Port of Durban, which handles 32% of all South Africa’s ships. The additional premises are set to attract new clients from various industry sectors – including ones that Rhenus currently serves like automotive, healthcare and food and beverages.

The warehouse is located at Northfield Business Park in the north of Durban, just 21 kilometres from the King Shaka International Airport and 24 kilometres from the Durban Container Terminal.

The facility offers a range of solutions such as loading and offloading, packing, cross-docking, and picking, as well as the capability of handling food-graded items. With its new cross-dock area, the warehouse boasts high efficiency and quick loading and unloading turnaround times.

Demand for warehouse space

According to Kishore Kanayelal, regional director, KwaZulu-Natal at Rhenus South Africa, increased demand for warehouse space, as well as more service offerings, have been driving strong growth. With KwaZulu-Natal having experienced many challenging circumstances, the launch of a new warehouse comes as welcome relief to a community in need of good news.

"We are proud that we have created more than a hundred new jobs to service the demand in our area. These additional 7,700 square metres strengthen our local capabilities significantly," Kanayelal explains.

The offering of cross-docking means more efficient goods handling, reduced labour costs and accelerated delivery times – which are real benefits to Rhenus clients. "The launch of this new warehouse marks an exciting time for us as a business. It showcases our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients’ transport and warehousing needs," concludes Kanayelal.