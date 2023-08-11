Industries

Criminal Law News South Africa

Africa


Zuma appears at prison, released under remission process

11 Aug 2023
By: Carien du Plessis and Bhargav Acharya
South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma appeared at the Estcourt correctional facility on Friday morning and was released under a remission process, a senior prisons official said.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma reacts as he addresses a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 October 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Former South African president Jacob Zuma reacts as he addresses a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 October 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The announcement comes after the constitutional court last month rejected an attempt to overturn a decision by a lower court that found Zuma's release on medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to prison to finish his sentence.

Zuma's initial arrest two years ago led to violent protests across South Africa that saw over 300 people killed.

File photo: Former South African President Jacob Zuma arrives at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 20 March 2023. Reuters/Rogan Ward/File Photo
Concourt rules against ex-president Zuma in parole release finding

By 14 Jul 2023

Zuma, 81, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment for defying a court order to participate in a corruption inquiry into high-level corruption during his nine-year tenure as president.

He handed himself over to authorities in July 2021 but was released on medical parole due to ill health two months later. He denies corruption allegations.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Carien du Plessis and Bhargav Acharya

Reporting by Carien du Plessis; additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; editing by Alexander Winning
Read more: Jacob Zuma, contempt of court, Jacob Zuma sentenced, Jacob Zuma imprisonment, medical parole

Source: Reuters.


