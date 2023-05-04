Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Former Eskom official sentenced to 10 years for fraud, theft

4 May 2023
A former Eskom administrative clerk has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for defrauding the power utility of more than R2.6m.
Image source: sakhorn-saengtongs –
Image source: sakhorn-saengtongs – 123RF.com

The former clerk, Nwabisa Ngxola, together with co-accused businessman Michael Chimanzi and Eskom finance clerk Cinderella Moropane were tried on 114 charges including fraud, theft and money laundering, and convicted in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court.

Chimanzi was sentenced to eight years behind bars and Moropane will hear her fate on 17 May.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the three acted in cahoots and submitted fraudulent invoices to the power utility.

“Ngxola’s password and username were used to capture certain payments to Mandla Lines CC, which is a legitimate company registered in the name of Chimanzi. The three shared the proceeds amongst themselves and they were arrested after the police received a tip-off.

“The supervisor of two Eskom officials testified about the extent of the damage caused to the business. Their evidence was supported by the owner of Mandla Lines, who confirmed that they colluded and provided false invoices to Eskom,” she said.

Nyuswa explained that the Magistrate in the case took several factors into consideration when sentencing Ngxola.

“[The Magistrate] said Ngxola had enough time to retract herself from the offence, instead, she waited until the whistleblower reported the incident to Eskom. She sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment and upon conviction, Ngxola applied for leave to appeal her conviction and sentence which was dismissed.

“Fraud is a pandemic that has engulfed our economy and is perpetrated by well-sophisticated people and should be stopped in its tracks,” Nyuswa said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: fraud, National Prosecuting Authority, NPA, fraud and corruption

Related

Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
Asset Forfeiture Unit granted R583m restraint order21 Apr 2023
Image source: Sergey Skripnikov –
SIU obtains freezing order in State land case8 Mar 2023
Spar admits to irregular loan allegations
Spar admits to irregular loan allegations19 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years11 Jan 2023
Image source: Richard Van der Spuy –
ABB to pay South Africa R2.5bn in State Capture reparations1 Dec 2022
Glencore, NPA hand over Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre in Limpopo
Glencore, NPA hand over Dilokong Thuthuzela Care Centre in Limpopo29 Nov 2022
Image source: Kindel Media from
Malawi vice president arrested over corruption, says graft watchdog25 Nov 2022
Image source: tadamichi –
Asset Forfeiture Unit freezes properties linked to alleged NLC corruption7 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz