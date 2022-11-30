Walus stabbed in jail

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that the murderer of struggle stalwart Chris Hani, Janusz Walus, has been stabbed at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Janusz Walus testifies at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing at Pretoria City Hall, 20 August 1997. Source: Reuters - File Photo

Walus murdered Hani in 1993 in an apparent assassination hit of the anti-apartheid political activist.

“A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care. It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit.

“Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated,” the department said.

The Constitutional Court recently ordered the release of Walus on parole after he was denied parole twice by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola and former Minister Michael Masutha.

He is expected to be released this week.