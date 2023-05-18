Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Auditor and compliance officer cleared, insurers to pay costs

18 May 2023
By: Jean-Paul Rudd
A few years ago, several well-known short-term insurance companies took legal action against an intermediary company due to the damages they incurred as a result of the intermediary's collapse. The intermediary, presently in liquidation, was responsible for the collecting and accounting of premiums owed to the insurers.
Image source: alphaspirit –
Image source: alphaspirit – 123RF.com

Surprisingly, or some might even contend strangely, the insurers elected to join the intermediary’s statutorily appointed auditor and compliance officer as co-defendants to the action, suing them in delict whereas the intermediary was sued in contract.

The auditor and compliance officer subsequently filed exceptions to the insurers’ particulars of claim, alleging that it lacked the necessary averments to sustain an action against them. An exception, in legal proceedings, is a formal way of bringing attention to a specific issue or objection that one party has regarding the case, indicating that there is a legal or procedural concern that needs to be addressed by the court.

The exceptions were recently argued in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg. To succeed with the exceptions, the auditor and compliance officer needed to convince the court that, on every possible reading of the insurers’ particulars of claim, no cause of action was made out against them.

The insurers’ claim against the auditor was primarily based on an alleged statutory duty it owed to the insurers. The auditor, in turn, argued that the duties it owed were to the intermediary and its shareholders, not to the intermediary’s creditors and clients.

Image source: © Mr. Bundit Chailaipanich –
Stubborn insurer to pay for claim and court costs

By 26 Jan 2023

The claim against the compliance officer was, on the other hand, based on its alleged failure to have submitted certain compliance reports to the FAIS regulator. The compliance officer argued that the claim against it was for pure economic loss which is not prima facie wrongful. It argued further that the insurers failed to prove a causal link between its alleged failure to submit compliance reports and the damages suffered by the insurers. Lastly, it argued that the duties it owed was similar to that of the auditor.

The court found, amongst others, that the duties the insurers wished to place on the auditor and compliance officer would make them potentially liable to countless creditors which they did not have a relationship with. Consequently, the court upheld the exceptions and ordered the insurers to pay the legal costs of the auditor and compliance officer.

NextOptions

About Jean-Paul Rudd

Jean-Paul Rudd is a Partner at Adams and Adams
Read more: lawsuit, lawsuits and claims, compliance officer, Jean-Paul Rudd

Related

File Photo: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken 28 October 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Court rules Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful redundancies20 Apr 2023
Image source: Norman Kin Hang Chan –
Why professional indemnity insurance is vital in today's litigious landscape30 Mar 2023
Image source: Paulo Freitas from
Insurer liable to pay claim on equitable grounds17 Feb 2023
These are the most in demand finance jobs in the world right now, research shows
These are the most in demand finance jobs in the world right now, research shows31 Jan 2023
Image source: © Mr. Bundit Chailaipanich –
Stubborn insurer to pay for claim and court costs26 Jan 2023
Source:
Meta urged to boost Africa content moderation as contractor quits25 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters.
Gambia lawmakers say Maiden to blame for child kidney injury deaths22 Dec 2022
Apple faces lawsuit for allegedly overcharging 20 million customers
Apple faces lawsuit for allegedly overcharging 20 million customers12 May 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz