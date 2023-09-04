Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Law Practice News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Legal jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


South Africa says inquiry found no evidence of arms shipment to Russia

4 Sep 2023
By: Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Bhargav Acharya
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that an independent inquiry has found no evidence that a Russian ship had collected weapons from the country late last year destined for Russia.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that an independent inquiry has found no evidence that a Russian ship had collected weapons from the country late last year destined for Russia. Source: Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that an independent inquiry has found no evidence that a Russian ship had collected weapons from the country late last year destined for Russia. Source: Reuters

In claims that sparked a diplomatic row, the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told local journalists in a May briefing that Russian cargo ship Lady R had uploaded weapons at a naval base near Cape Town in December.

The US accusations raised questions over South Africa's professed stance of non-alignment and neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns of possible Western sanctions.

In an address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the accusations had a damaging effect on South Africa's economy and its standing in the world.

"The panel found that there was no evidence to support the claim that the ship transported weapons from South Africa destined for Russia," Ramaphosa said.

"No permit was issued for the export of arms and no arms were exported."

Ramaphosa said the ship had docked at the base to deliver equipment that had been ordered for the South African National Defence Force in 2018 by South Africa's arms procurement company Armscor.

He said he could not reveal details of the equipment offloaded because that could compromise important military operations and put South African soldiers' lives at risk.

"When all matters are considered, none of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," Ramaphosa said. "None of the persons who made these allegations could provide any evidence to support the claims that had been levelled against our country."

When the accusations were made, South African officials were quick to reject the claims, and Ramaphosa launched the independent inquiry led by a retired judge.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Bhargav Acharya

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Bhargav Acharya; editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Ros Russell and Susan Fenton
Read more: weapons, arms deal

Related

Source: Reuters.
Zuma seeks medical treatment in Russia17 Jul 2023
Former South African President Jacob Zuma enters the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 31 January 2022. Jerome Delay/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
Zuma granted further delay in corruption trial13 Apr 2022
Zuma seeks to replace prosecutor in arms trial
Zuma seeks to replace prosecutor in arms trial22 Sep 2021
Former South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. Reuters/Rogan Ward/File Photo
High court pushes back Zuma corruption hearing10 Sep 2021
Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, sings after his appearance in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. Reuters/Rogan Ward/File Photo
High court postpones Zuma corruption trial to next month10 Aug 2021
Former South African President Jacob Zuma arrives in court to face corruption charges in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. Phill Magakoe/Pool via Reuters
Zuma pleads not guilty to arms deal corruption charges26 May 2021
South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, greets supporters in the gallery of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021. Reuters/Rogan Ward
Arms deal graft trial against Zuma adjourned to 26 May18 May 2021
Zuma's appeal application dismissed
Zuma's appeal application dismissed29 Nov 2019

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz