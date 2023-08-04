SA's Autopilot Workflow gets global recognition

Automation is transforming the workplace into a hyper productive environment. Source: Campaign Creators/Unsplash

“Today, we are delivering copilot experiences across the Microsoft Cloud so organisations can harness the latest advancements in generative AI responsibly and securely,” he continued

Autopilot Workflow Solutions, a South African automation solution developed by Adam Shapiro in 2014, first integrated with Microsoft Teams in 2022 and is now streamlining more than 100,000 workflows per month for companies in an array of sectors.

The app replaces any manual (or messy) document- and-data approval process with seamless, automated solutions that capture validated information, ensure compliance, mitigate risks, meet audit standards, and implements reliable, consistent procedures.

Users can create tasks and assignments, automate sequences, and get important reporting, directly in Microsoft Teams which saves on time and costs.

Autopilot received the highest recognition of excellence in partnering from the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) being awarded one of two finalist positions at the 2023 IAMCP Partner-to-Partner (P2P) Awards for the EMEA region. It was also only South African company to be nominated.

Partnerships are route to success

This award comes just one year after first partnering with Microsoft – giving users worldwide access to their platform via Microsoft Teams.

Adam Shapiro, Autopilot Workflow founder. Source: Supplied

“Our partners are everything to us, they enable us to grow exponentially. Their support is invaluable, and we’d like to thank NoLogo Studios and Nebula Stactize in particular, for their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm in our product and services,” said Adam Shapiro.

The app is especially popular among third party system integrators who are building automation solutions for their clients and are wanting a better way to do it. Not only do they receive training but also consulting and licensing revenue.

Other business processes customers are turning to Autopilot for includes onboarding employees – the company claims its solution reduces time spent by up to 80% and avoid issues like incorrect payroll information, onboarding timing issues, equipment delays, delayed or incorrect systems access and delayed facilities access.