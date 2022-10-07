Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTelvivaPerfect WordLexisNexisOS HoldingsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Internet News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Senior C# Full Stack Developer - Angular 10+ Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Liquid Dataport lands Equiano in Cape Town

    7 Oct 2022
    Liquid Dataport, a business of Cassava Technologies, has acquired a pair of fibre cables on Equiano, the new West coast submarine cable, capable of delivering up to 12 Terabytes of new internet capacity.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Equiano subsea cable has landings planned in Sesimbra (Portugal), Lomé (Togo), Lagos (Nigeria), Swakopmund (Namibia), Rupert’s Bay (Saint Helena) and Melkbosstrand (South Africa), with more landing stations planned in the future.

    The move extends Liquid’s One Africa Digital Network’s reach, and Cassava’s Africa Data Centres will host Liquid Dataport’s equipment for the Equiano subsea cables.

    The Equiano cable system will be available in all Africa Data Centres’ facilities and give Liquid Dataport’s customers access to vast amounts of capacity at a reduced price.

    Liquid Dataport plans to interconnect the Equiano landing stations to its East-West network across Africa, strengthening further its global IP route between Asia, Africa, and the USA.

    “This new submarine cable landing is yet another addition to our steadily growing pan-African network, which includes satellite connectivity, subsea links and our cross-continent terrestrial fibre network – the largest independent network of its kind in Africa. It adds to our ability to deliver Cyber Security, Data Centres, Cloud Services, Renewable Energy and Fintech services and more to our customers that range from enterprises, SMEs and governments directly and indirectly,” says David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport.

    NextOptions
    Read more: internet, fibre

    Related

    Maziv announced as the new name for Vumatel, DFA parent company
    Maziv announced as the new name for Vumatel, DFA parent company30 Sep 2022
    NapAfrica, London Internet Exchange announce strategic partnership
    NapAfrica, London Internet Exchange announce strategic partnership13 Sep 2022
    Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa
    Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa10 Aug 2022
    Children urged to take full advantage of their digital rights
    Children urged to take full advantage of their digital rights30 Mar 2022
    Africa's internet economy is set to boom
    Africa's internet economy is set to boom2 Mar 2022
    Source: © William Fortunato
    South Africans prolific internet users says study8 Feb 2022
    Roll out of fibre infrastructure in South Africa gets a boost
    Roll out of fibre infrastructure in South Africa gets a boost10 Dec 2021
    Frogfoot acquires Link Africa's fibre network in the Western Cape
    Frogfoot acquires Link Africa's fibre network in the Western Cape29 Sep 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz