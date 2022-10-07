Liquid Dataport lands Equiano in Cape Town

Liquid Dataport, a business of Cassava Technologies, has acquired a pair of fibre cables on Equiano, the new West coast submarine cable, capable of delivering up to 12 Terabytes of new internet capacity.

Image supplied

The Equiano subsea cable has landings planned in Sesimbra (Portugal), Lomé (Togo), Lagos (Nigeria), Swakopmund (Namibia), Rupert’s Bay (Saint Helena) and Melkbosstrand (South Africa), with more landing stations planned in the future.

The move extends Liquid’s One Africa Digital Network’s reach, and Cassava’s Africa Data Centres will host Liquid Dataport’s equipment for the Equiano subsea cables.

The Equiano cable system will be available in all Africa Data Centres’ facilities and give Liquid Dataport’s customers access to vast amounts of capacity at a reduced price.

Liquid Dataport plans to interconnect the Equiano landing stations to its East-West network across Africa, strengthening further its global IP route between Asia, Africa, and the USA.

“This new submarine cable landing is yet another addition to our steadily growing pan-African network, which includes satellite connectivity, subsea links and our cross-continent terrestrial fibre network – the largest independent network of its kind in Africa. It adds to our ability to deliver Cyber Security, Data Centres, Cloud Services, Renewable Energy and Fintech services and more to our customers that range from enterprises, SMEs and governments directly and indirectly,” says David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport.