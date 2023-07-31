BET Software motivates future coding maestros

BET Software inspired cyber-savvy students at the Wits Career Fair, as well as at Northlands Girls High School Career Day, on 26 July.

The BET Software team empowered tech enthusiasts, computer whizzes and gadget gurus who came to the company’s stands, about the limitless opportunities in the world of BET Software. They answered career path questions and provided guidance on the BET Software 'Dare To Dream' bursary programme and the graduate programme, whilst giving away fantastic prizes.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that the company values connecting with learners and students.

“Career Days allow us to network and interact with aspiring techies. These events also give us a platform to encourage students to explore the field of software development,” he explained.

An empowering day that left no doubt about the potential and promise of the country’s future tech prodigies.



