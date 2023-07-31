Industries

Software Company news South Africa

BET Software motivates future coding maestros

31 Jul 2023
Issued by: BET Software
BET Software inspired cyber-savvy students at the Wits Career Fair, as well as at Northlands Girls High School Career Day, on 26 July.
BET Software motivates future coding maestros

The BET Software team empowered tech enthusiasts, computer whizzes and gadget gurus who came to the company’s stands, about the limitless opportunities in the world of BET Software. They answered career path questions and provided guidance on the BET Software 'Dare To Dream' bursary programme and the graduate programme, whilst giving away fantastic prizes.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that the company values connecting with learners and students.

“Career Days allow us to network and interact with aspiring techies. These events also give us a platform to encourage students to explore the field of software development,” he explained.

An empowering day that left no doubt about the potential and promise of the country’s future tech prodigies.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
Read more: career guidance, coding, Michael Collins, BET Software

