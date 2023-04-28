Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Newzroom AfrikaBET SoftwareIrvine PartnersBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Software Company news South Africa

BET Software inspires students to choose careers in the tech industry

28 Apr 2023
Issued by: BET Software
April is a month where South Africa reflects on the importance of freedom. With this in mind, BET Software visited three educational institutions to remind students of the significance of having the freedom to choose their own career paths in the tech space.
Pooja Singh, senior talent acquisition specialist at BET Software, encourages students at Varsity College
Pooja Singh, senior talent acquisition specialist at BET Software, encourages students at Varsity College

On Thursday, 19 April, BET Software visited Varsity College in Westville, Durban, to engage with students about all things tech, and to show them why the company prides itself in disruptive innovation.

BET Software took part in this career fair as part of its mission to inform students about the benefits of a career in the tech industry.

One of our goals at BET Software is to maintain industry excellence in this continuously evolving tech landscape. And it’s important to invest in young people whilst doing this.
– Michael Collins

A giveaway raffle was also hosted on the day and an IT student walked away with a gaming headset and blue light gaming glasses.

In their aim to motivate future software developers, BET Software also hosts knowledge-sharing sessions at their beneficiary schools, in the form of career days. This month, the company kick-started this initiative at Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School in Inanda, followed by Velabahleke High School in Umlazi. The focus was on Grade 10, 11, and 12 Computer Application Technology (CAT) learners, to encourage them to enter the tech space.

BET Software boasts a growing bursary and graduate programme on which learners were given direction, in terms of which studies to take to pursue these opportunities.

Mpendulo Magwaza, software development engineer at BET Software, inspires Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School learners
Mpendulo Magwaza, software development engineer at BET Software, inspires Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School learners

Software development engineer at BET Software, Mpendulo Magwaza, who is a product of Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School, inspired learners by discussing what a day in the life of a software developer looks like. Magwaza began his journey at BET Software as a graduate trainee. At his alma mater, in a class packed with aspiring techies, he also explained what the company works on.

Earlier this year, BET Software assisted Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School with essential school supplies, after Magwaza nominated them.

To end off the series of successful career question and answer sessions, BET Software gave away prizes to lucky winners from both schools.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said: “One of our goals at BET Software is to maintain industry excellence in this continuously evolving tech landscape. And it’s important to invest in young people whilst doing this. I believe BET Software’s partnerships with schools and tertiary institutions, for career days, are pivotal. We hope to see these talented learners and students as part of the BET Software family in the future.”

NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
Read more: Varsity College, Michael Collins, BET Software

Related

BET Software assists Umtapho High School, Verulam Secondary School and Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School
BET SoftwareBET Software assists Umtapho High School, Verulam Secondary School and Nhlanhlayethu Secondary School31 Mar 2023
BET Software shapes the future of learners
BET SoftwareBET Software shapes the future of learners22 Mar 2023
The rise and rise of BET Software
BET SoftwareThe rise and rise of BET Software1 Mar 2023
BET Software uplifts Golden Steps School and Open Air School
BET SoftwareBET Software uplifts Golden Steps School and Open Air School15 Feb 2023
BET Software celebrates its 2022 graduate trainees who are now permanent, and tackles the tech skills gap
BET SoftwareBET Software celebrates its 2022 graduate trainees who are now permanent, and tackles the tech skills gap7 Feb 2023
BET Software welcomes graduate trainees into its 2023 graduate programme
BET SoftwareBET Software welcomes graduate trainees into its 2023 graduate programme6 Feb 2023
BET Software empowers Velabahleke High School's top performing matriculants of 2022
BET SoftwareBET Software empowers Velabahleke High School's top performing matriculants of 202231 Jan 2023
Candice Burgess-Look
#BehindtheMask: Candice Burgess-Look, director of King of the Jungle19 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz