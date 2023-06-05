Search is on for new Gautrain Management Agency CEO

The Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has announced the commencement of the recruitment process to appoint a new Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) CEO when the current CEO's term ends.

The current CEO, William Dachs, will step down at the end of his tenure in February 2024.

He was appointed CEO in February 2020. Prior to that, he served as the GMA’s Chief Operating Officer since 2014 and has worked as Senior Executive Manager in GMA’s Technical Services Unit.

“On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, I want to express my deepest gratitude to William Dachs for his solid and impeccable leadership. He has maintained GMA’s standards of excellence, innovation and good governance.

"We were also fortunate to have someone of his calibre and experience to lead the GMA when the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the entire world,” the MEC said on Monday.

GMA has become one of only three entities in the province to achieve the gold standard of 10 consecutive clean audits.

Diale-Tlabela also announced the commencement of the process to appoint a new GMA Board, which will be initiated to ensure a smooth and seamless handover at the board level. The current board’s term of office expires this year.