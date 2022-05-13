Finding the right candidates is now even easier with CareerJunction

In today's job market, it's becoming more and more difficult to match a great job opportunity with a great candidate. But what if it were as easy as simple online shopping? No human intervention required, just instant access to millions of up-to-date CVs and an easy way to create job listings that attract them.
Recruiters already making use of CareerJunction’s online ordering system will now enjoy even easier recruiting thanks to our latest platform enhancement that makes headhunting easier than ever.
Creating a job listing or just want access to our extensive database of candidates? Simply purchase credits or top up your account online and you’re good to go! “Time-to-hire is of the utmost importance in the recruitment game,” said Wiebka Cooper, head of operations for CareerJunction. “We want our recruitment solutions to enable recruiters to remain one step ahead of their competitors, and this amendment to our process enables them to do so.”
How it Works
While in the past recruiters would need to contact a consultant to create a job listing or search the database, our latest platform enhancement makes headhunting easier than ever before. Not only can you purchase credits to create job listings, but you can now also purchase credits to access and search our extensive database of candidates.
The bottom line
CareerJunction boasts more than 2.1 million CVs ready to be searched, allowing you to be proactive in your recruitment with access to quality candidates at a click. With competition for great candidates growing faster than ever, the old, passive ways of recruiting are no longer a viable way to stay ahead of the pack. Emerging technologies like those offered by CareerJunction are creating effective new tools that make placements easier and more successful than ever. To purchase credits online, visit: https://recruiter.careerjunction.co.za/marketing/job-advertising.