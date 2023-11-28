Industries

    South Africa’s top investment companies advertise on Daily Investor - Here’s why

    Issued by Broad Media
    28 Nov 2023
    28 Nov 2023
    South Africa’s top finance and asset management companies advertise on Daily Investor thanks to its large, influential audience.
    Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier finance and investing news website, boasting a monthly readership of 1.2 million South Africans.

    The majority of Daily Investor’s audience consists of investors, business owners, equity analysts, portfolio managers, CFOs, investment officers, economists, finance professionals, and HNWIs.

    Thanks to this powerful audience, Daily Investor is the preferred website for South Africa’s top finance and asset management companies to promote their products and services.

    The list of companies that advertise on Daily Investor includes:

    • Brenthurst Wealth
    • Old Mutual
    • Coronation
    • Ninety One
    • Rand Swiss
    • JSE
    • Future Forex
    • High Street Asset Management
    • Peregrine Capital
    • Mesh.trade
    • IG Markets
    • 10X Investments
    • Revix
    • Cogence

    Who you reach on Daily Investor

    Diving deeper into the Daily Investor’s readership reveals more insight into why South Africa’s top companies advertise on the website.

    The large majority of Daily Investor’s readers make key investing and financial decisions in their homes and businesses, and are high-income individuals.

    This includes:

    • 40,000 readers earn over R2m per year
    • 174,000 readers earn between R1m and R2m per year
    • 550,000 readers earn between R500,000 and R1m per year

    Furthermore, South Africa’s top finance and asset management companies recognise the quality of the news articles Daily Investor publishes, and want to be associated with its industry-leading content.

    Advertise with Daily Investor

    Daily Investor’s marketing team is ready to help your business run a successful marketing campaign on South Africa’s premier finance and investing news website.

    This includes managing the campaign from start to finish, ensuring it performs strongly at all times, and reporting in detail on its success.

    Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team to book a campaign.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

