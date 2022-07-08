Markets: Volatility does not mean negativity

Volatility does not mean negativity – it is movement as relative changes in valuations adjust and nothing more. It brings as many opportunities as risks at stock-, sector-, country- and currency levels.
No financial advisor has answers for the world’s issues, but what they should have answers for is where the financial markets are pricing the risks of the future and how to set out the right investment solutions to handle different scenarios.
But how did we get here?
In January 2022, when the Federal Reserve (Fed) indicated that monetary policy would be tightened this year and acknowledged the issue of inflation, global equities immediately took a step back.
When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, global equities took another step back, but SA equities continued to benefit off high commodity prices.
As the world acclimatised to the war, in June 2022 sudden inflation and interest-rate fears knocked global equities even lower, now down 20% since January 2022.
The slower growth also affects SA equities that have started feeling the heat. However, SA equities and all asset classes except global bonds, are still positive when looking at an 18-month perspective.
Global bonds suffered heavily as interest rates normalised.
Industrial and agricultural commodities also went through the roof in the first quarter of 2022.
Commodity markets began rolling over and cooling down in June 2022 when scarcity was no longer the issue, rather a decreasing consumer demand off the back of a slower global economy.
The Fed started the process of hiking interest rates at the beginning of this year, and we’re now up 150 basis points (bps) for the year, with another 150 bps priced into the market for the rest of this year.
For perspective on how high the current US inflation of 8.5% is, we look at the average over the past 30 years which sits at 2.5%.
Many are asking whether inflation has peaked, but expectations for the next inflation print due on 13 July 2022 sits even higher at around 9% – and this is where we expect it to peak as the sharp turnarounds seen in commodity prices will start alleviating some inflation pressure.
The world is trying to normalise now that it’s no longer on stimulus.
This sent shockwaves through the markets, since this dislodges the valuations of all assets promising future payments.
This created volatility and the need to rebalance asset classes among each other and the reassessing of long-term risk and growth. In the first half of 2022, we witnessed the largest drawdown in US Treasury’s history and by quite some margin.
What is unique is that usually bonds and equities are inversely related, and whenever equities sell down bonds go stronger, but not this year. Bonds are down and so are equities so both sides of the portfolio are taking strain, a unique situation, but not a permanent one.
The important factor for financial markets will be the point when the Fed acknowledges that its own actions will hurt economic growth to such an extent that it will have to stop hiking or even start cutting interest rates (a pivot).
Technically, the US could already be in a recession, but it doesn’t affect the long-term dynamics of the market.
As soon as the economy slows, inflation goes higher, as food and fuel costs increase, consumer confidence gets dented.
Now, its plunging to the lowest level in several decades. This obviously affects consumption behaviour and the strength of the global economy. With commodities starting to turn, headline inflation should peak soon.
Historic equity drawdowns in recessionary and non-recessionary periods indicate that the median decline for the world during non-recessionary periods is on average 11% and during recession it is 33%.
Currently, we are sitting between the two at 22%.
Global equity markets are well adjusted to the new interest-rate environment and are now waiting on equity market earnings for further direction.
In conclusion, our philosophy at Citadel is that the future is uncertain and will surprise, which is why we assess, scenario-plan and manage our fund structures accordingly.