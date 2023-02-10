CIMA and ICAN partner to provide access to professional accountants seeking dual designation status

Mutual Pathway Agreement enables members of ICAN and CIMA to use both CA(NAM) and CGMA designations.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president Africa at Cima

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN), the premier accounting institute in Namibia, and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s largest professional body of management accountants, have entered into a five-year dual-designation agreement to enable their members to use both the Chartered Accountant, Namibia CA(NAM) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations.

This Mutual Pathway Agreement will afford the qualifying ICAN members to enjoy the benefits of the CGMA designation which will set them apart as having advanced proficiency in finance, operations, strategy, and management. While the CIMA members holding the CA(NAM) designation will appreciate the premier benefits that come with being part of the leading and reputable accounting professional body in Namibia.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president Africa, at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “CIMA is pleased to have partnered with one of the leading accounting professional bodies in Southern Africa. Our members will enjoy the premier benefits that come with having the CA(NAM) status.

“Equally, we are pleased to welcome the ICAN members to the extended family of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students, and engaged professionals worldwide. The CGMA designation is held by over 150,000 accounting and finance professionals, and this makes it the most widely held management accounting designation in the world. We are therefore proud to formalise our presence in Namibia through ICAN.”

Fenni Nghikevali, chief executive officer at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia, said: “As the premier accounting institute in Namibia, ICAN is committed to develop chartered accountants who are globally competitive with highly regarded professional expertise and leadership insights to contribute to the Namibian country and economy.

“Through this groundbreaking agreement, we would like to reiterate our commitment to steering a vibrant and diverse accounting profession that is armed with the tools to navigate a rapidly changing world. Our partnership with CIMA will empower our members to add strategic value to organisations and respond strategically to pressing matters such as value creation, management reporting, and organisational strategies.”

Eligible ICAN members looking to acquire the CGMA designation will be exempted from 15 of CIMA’s 16 CGMA examinations and will only need to complete the Strategic Case Study Preparation Course with a registered training provider and the Strategic Case Study Examination, the final milestone of CIMA’s professional qualification.

While CIMA members looking to gain the CA(NAM) designation will need to be active holders of the ACMA, FCMA, or CGMA designations and will only need to complete an accredited ICAN Professional Programme preparatory course, the ICAN taxation case study and the ICAN Assessment of Professional Competence, the final qualifying examination for Chartered Accountants in Namibia.



