Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AICPA & CIMABroad MediaThe Publicity WorkshopSAICABizcommunity.comIMC ConferenceMiWayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#Sona2023: The state of the rand

10 Feb 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
The big news out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation (Sona) address last night was the declaration of a National State of Disaster on electricity with immediate effect, and the announcement of a minister of electricity.
Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona address in parliament.
Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona address in parliament.

In general, analysts appear to be skeptical of the government's plans, with concerns once again being raised about corruption and the cost, with government debt already at uncomfortable levels.

The rand is slightly weaker at R17,80 this morning, having closed at R17,75 last night. The rand's current weakness has more to do with the firmer dollar and softer EM markets than as a result of Sona for now.

The dollar remains on the front foot after a jump in US bond yields overnight. The yield curve inversion between the two-year and 10-year yields is now at its widest since the 1980s. The two-year yield is currently at 4.50%, while the 10-year yield is at 3.67%.

The dollar is trading firmer against the euro and pound at 1.0725 and 1.2100, respectively. The higher yields and recession concerns are weighing on risk sentiment and the equity markets.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: corruption, Cyril Ramaphosa, State of the nation, SONA, Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE

Related

Source: Reuters.
Analysis | State of disaster must be a temporary solution with an exit strategy already in the offing47 minutes ago
Image source:
Sona strikes the right notes but must be followed by urgent action - Agbiz4 hours ago
Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa.
#Sona2023: South Africans are staring down the barrel as state of disaster is reinstated10 hours ago
Source: Supplied. Standard Bank's chief economist, Goolam Ballim.
Standard Bank's chief economist: Emigration is a budding threat to South Africa's public finances21 hours ago
President Cyril Rampahosa. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
'Dismayed' by energy crisis, retail and consumer goods CEOs pen letter to Ramaphosa2 days ago
Source: Reuters.
Please, not another meaningless Sona2 days ago
Government must provide assistance to SMEs affected by energy crisis, says Inospace COO
Government must provide assistance to SMEs affected by energy crisis, says Inospace COO3 days ago
The dollar is at its strongest point for 2023
The dollar is at its strongest point for 20233 days ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz