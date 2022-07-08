IAA and CIMA join forces to elevate the skills of public sector professionals in Ghana

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA), and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world's largest professional body of management accountants, have entered a two-year partnership to elevate the skills of public sector professionals in Ghana, with a particular focus on enterprise risk management and internal auditing. This partnership will enable public sector professionals in Ghana to access a myriad of resources including thought leadership reports, online courses, webinars, and conferences.

From left to right: Tariro Mutizwa, regional vice president for Africa at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA and Cima; Dr Eric Oduro Osae, director-general at the Internal Audit Agency; Paul Ash, FCMA, CGMA, immediate past president and chair of the association; and Paul Aninakwah, ACMA, CGMA country manager for the Ghana Cima branch

This will help them to develop the management accounting, enterprise risk management, internal auditing, and strategic management skills that they need to succeed in their roles. They have a crucial part to play in enabling their organisations to seize opportunities and mitigate risks, driving integrated thinking and improving strategic decision-making to generate better outcomes for all stakeholders.

According to Dr Eric Oduro Osae, director-general at the IAA: “The partnership between the IAA and CIMA marks the beginning of a new era that will be characterised by improved enterprise risk management and internal auditing capabilities to enhance performance management and corporate governance within the public sector. We are privileged to partner with CIMA. This partnership opens up the opportunities for us to learn from them and leverage their global expertise to optimise our professional practice and standards locally.”

Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA chief executive – management accounting at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, added: “Our collaboration with IAA is a testament to our ongoing commitment to help develop highly-skilled professionals in Ghana. Together, we are enabling public sector professionals to diversify their skills and knowledge to deliver fresh and innovative approaches and drive organisational change. We anticipate this to be a very fruitful relationship that will positively impact the Ghanaian public sector, and serve as a model for the broader business community.”



