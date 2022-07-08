IAA and CIMA join forces to elevate the skills of public sector professionals in Ghana

According to Dr Eric Oduro Osae, director-general at the IAA: “The partnership between the IAA and CIMA marks the beginning of a new era that will be characterised by improved enterprise risk management and internal auditing capabilities to enhance performance management and corporate governance within the public sector. We are privileged to partner with CIMA. This partnership opens up the opportunities for us to learn from them and leverage their global expertise to optimise our professional practice and standards locally.”
Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA chief executive – management accounting at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, added: “Our collaboration with IAA is a testament to our ongoing commitment to help develop highly-skilled professionals in Ghana. Together, we are enabling public sector professionals to diversify their skills and knowledge to deliver fresh and innovative approaches and drive organisational change. We anticipate this to be a very fruitful relationship that will positively impact the Ghanaian public sector, and serve as a model for the broader business community.”