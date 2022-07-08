Standard Bank announces its new chief operating officer

Standard Bank Group has appointed Margaret Nienaber, currently the group's chief executive for client solutions, as chief operating officer, with immediate effect.

Source: Supplied. Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank's new chief operating officer.

As chief operating officer, Margaret will be responsible for the engineering, innovation and brand and marketing functions in addition to client solutions.

Margaret has been with the group for 12 years. Before serving as the chief executive of client solutions, Margaret was the chief executive of Standard Bank’s wealth division, a business that has been recognised as Africa’s 'Best Bank for Wealth Management' by Euromoney and that boasts the largest Bancassurance arrangement on the African continent.

Prior to joining Standard Bank, Margaret served on the Santam executive team and managed people and brand, as well as the business’s South East Asia expansion.

Margaret holds a BCompt and BCompt (Hons) degree and is qualified as a CA (SA).