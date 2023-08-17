Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)The Publicity WorkshopAFDASACAPEduvosEDGE EducationFalse Bay CollegeMilpark EducationSASBET SoftwareBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town

17 Aug 2023
The Western Cape Government welcomes the official opening of Amazon Web Services (AWS) first international AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town, as well as the planned investment of R46bn by AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region between 2018 and 2029.
Photo by Jopwell via
Photo by Jopwell via ww.pexels.com

Premier Alan Winde and Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, along with national government officials, attended the official launch of the AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town, the first such reported centre outside of the United States.

The centre aims to provide accessible cloud skills training, including free foundational cloud training, for individuals interested in cloud computing and its potential career opportunities.

“We look forward to working with AWS to bring powerful training resources to the residents of South Africa. By investing in our people and their future, we are also investing in South Africa’s future and advancing our stature in the global economy,” said Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Minister Wenger added, “Guided by our recently adopted economic action plan, ‘Growth For Jobs’, the Western Cape Government is on drive to drastically boost economic growth that will create jobs by enabling the private sector. Two of the seven priority focus areas of Growth For Jobs speak directly to attracting investment and to ensuring that our residents are equipped with the skills they need to take advantage of job opportunities, both now and in the future. The opening of this impressive skills centre by AWS is exactly the kind of investment and skills development programmes we are looking to attract to the province because investment generates economic growth, which then leads to job creation.”

The facility, which is open to all, allows people to explore how cloud computing technology is powering everything from weather predictions to smart homes and features immersive exhibits demonstrating real-world cloud applications, live instructor-led training, and resources for earning an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification.

NextOptions
Read more: Amazon Web Services, IT skills development

Related

AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town1 day ago
Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme
Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme13 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023
Pick n Pay migrates IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services
Pick n Pay migrates IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services25 Aug 2022
Amazon Web Services investment programme opens for Black-owned SMEs
Amazon Web Services investment programme opens for Black-owned SMEs7 Jul 2022
Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO leads SA's strongest brand from behind
Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO leads SA's strongest brand from behind22 Apr 2022
Amazon opens humanitarian aid facility for Ukrainian refugees
Amazon opens humanitarian aid facility for Ukrainian refugees31 Mar 2022
Image source: Andor Bujdoso –
Skill stacking: How short courses can alter your career path25 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz