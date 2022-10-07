Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

  • Production Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Research underway into greening the zinc ore refining process

    7 Oct 2022
    Led by the University of Cape Town's Professor Jochen Petersen, a concept study into the development of a mini-scale, green and energy-efficient process to recover pure zinc from polymetallic South African ore concentrates is underway.
    Archippe Manzila, Kathija Shaik and Prof Jochen Petersen in the laboratory at the UCT Department of Chemical Engineering
    Archippe Manzila, Kathija Shaik and Prof Jochen Petersen in the laboratory at the UCT Department of Chemical Engineering

    Processing zinc into a pure form is complicated by the fact that the ore invariably contains other chemical elements such as iron and sulphur. Traditionally, the zinc ore concentrate is roasted in hot air to remove the sulphur as sulphur dioxide (SO2), which is then captured. However, the elevated temperatures required for roasting fuses some of the zinc and iron into an insoluble chemical compound (zinc ferrite). Hot sulphuric acid leaching then follows the roasting step to convert the zinc into a water-based solution from which it is then recovered as pure zinc metal by a process called electrowinning.

    Environmental hazard and loss of valuable metal

    “In this process there is always a significant loss of zinc while a lot of the iron is dissolved at the same time,” notes Petersen. Separating the iron has always proven problematic, especially as it cannot be used in any kind of iron smelting process and invariably ends up in waste dumps. As some of the zinc is captured in the iron precipitation process, disposal of the residue poses both an environmental hazard and a loss of valuable metal. In addition, producing high-grade zinc through electrowinning is energy intensive.

    “What we proposed was to go back to the drawing board and rethink the entire process in terms of its basic chemistry,” explains Petersen. While using an ammonia medium for base metal processing has been well established, it has yet to be applied to zinc refining. “The particularly interesting thing about ammonia is that it does not dissolve the iron, which simply remains behind.”

    A concept study is underway into a small-scale, energy-efficient process to recover zinc from polymetallic local concentrates.
    A concept study is underway into a small-scale, energy-efficient process to recover zinc from polymetallic local concentrates.

    Direct alkaline ammonia processing

    Thus, the focus of the concept study, backed by the International Zinc Association (IZA) Africa, is direct alkaline ammonia processing of the ore concentrate to dissolve zinc and sulphur in a benign form and leave the iron in the residue. Novel solvent extraction then produces a very pure zinc stream that can be recovered through electrowinning. UCT’s Department of Chemical Engineering has already proven the effectiveness of this process on the copper mineral chalcopyrite.

    “It works beautifully in that it can extract the copper almost selectively, which of course is of great interest in the context of zinc refining,” adds Petersen. “The zinc still needs to be recovered, but that is relatively straightforward. It would need to be transferred back into an acid-based system, achievable through solvent extraction or ion exchange. We are still exploring these different separation techniques,” reveals Petersen. “The important thing to understand is that the ammonia itself is not consumed and simply acts as a complexing agent. Once the zinc is recovered, the ammonia is liberated and can then be recycled.”

    Prof Jochen Petersen and Archippe Manzila in the laboratory at the UCT Department of Chemical Engineering
    Prof Jochen Petersen and Archippe Manzila in the laboratory at the UCT Department of Chemical Engineering

    Using solar-generated power

    The electrowinning required here operates at low voltage and direct current, which presents the exciting possibility of linking the process directly to using electricity generated by solar power. What is more, the production of green hydrogen by electrolysis can also be used to produce the oxygen required in the leach process.

    “The idea of twinning the metallurgical production with the concept of solar hydrogen is quite interesting to explore. It also reduces the large-scale electrical infrastructure required for electrowinning. However, it is only a concept at this stage,” explains Petersen.

    Kathija Shaik in the laboratory at the UCT Department of Chemical Engineering
    Kathija Shaik in the laboratory at the UCT Department of Chemical Engineering

    Developing local capabilities

    The concept study was made possible due to research funding secured with the assistance of Simon Norton, executive director of IZA Africa. “This is an exciting project that takes a whole new look at zinc refining in light of the need to use low power processes and work clean and green,” comments Norton.

    “The funding sponsors are keen to see us develop our own local capability to produce high-grade refined zinc, while at the same time support fundamental chemical engineering research.” The sponsors are Vedanta South Africa, an IZA member that mines zinc ore in South Africa and Duferco Steel Processing, which galvanises steel sheet in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

    “The erratic power supply scenario in South Africa compels us to find novel low-power methods to refine zinc. We can achieve this by harnessing our local research teams, developing our own expertise and hopefully coming up with a low-power, ‘green’ zinc refining process,” concludes Norton.

    NextOptions
    Read more: UCT, Simon Norton

    Related

    Source:
    30 years on: SA's Black middle-class on upward trajectory28 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Study finds HIV-positive cervical cancer patients face higher mortality rate27 Sep 2022
    Source:
    SA's Black Middle Class showed resilience through Covid-19 pandemic, market research shows20 Sep 2022
    Source: Je'nine May. Professor Suki Goodman, the dean of the Faculty of Commerce at UCT
    UCT's Department of Finance and Tax celebrates 10-year anniversary19 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Art and Activism: In December last year, activists began a successful campaign against Shell’s attempt to prospect for gas off the Eastern Cape Wild Coast, amplifying it with short films, street art and even dedicated music tracks which helped to bring more people out to support frontline communities, and help protect our marine life. It is this creative energy that the Climate Story Lab aims to harness
    Southern African creatives called on to make an impact on the climate crisis12 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    UCT honours renowned women's health champion in South Africa16 Aug 2022
    Source: Freepik.
    UCT opens cervical cancer screening site5 Aug 2022
    The University of Cape Town’s Jagger Library, which housed thousands of theses, artworks, and precious documents, after it was gutted by a fire in April 2021. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    UCT Jagger Library insurance payout delayed for over a year13 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz