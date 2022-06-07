Sumitomo Rubber Programme sets graduates on road to success

Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), manufacturers of Dunlop, Falken and Sumitomo tyres for the African continent, continues to intensify its efforts to create youth employment, including a renewed look at the company's ongoing graduate programme. This year SRSA has launched a refreshed 12-month programme aimed at graduates, to support the ongoing growth of the business, while contributing to the country's much-needed job creation and skills development agenda.