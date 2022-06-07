Mercedes-Benz to recall almost a million vehicles worldwide

According to, regulator KBA said in a statement on 1 June that the affected cars were built between 2004 and 2015 and belong to the ML and GL sports utility vehicle series as well as the R-Class luxury minivan.The recall was confirmed by Mercedes-Benz in a statement to. The luxury car brand said a strong or hard braking manoeuvre could cause mechanical damage to vehicles’ brake booster in rare cases of very severe corrosion.More than 993,000 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, of which 70,000 were in Germany,reported.