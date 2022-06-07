Industries

    Mercedes-Benz to recall almost a million vehicles worldwide

    7 Jun 2022
    According to a News24 report, Mercedes-Benz Group AG will recall almost a million vehicles worldwide due to a possible problem with the auto manufacturer's braking system.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    According to AFP, regulator KBA said in a statement on 1 June that the affected cars were built between 2004 and 2015 and belong to the ML and GL sports utility vehicle series as well as the R-Class luxury minivan.

    The recall was confirmed by Mercedes-Benz in a statement to AFP. The luxury car brand said a strong or hard braking manoeuvre could cause mechanical damage to vehicles’ brake booster in rare cases of very severe corrosion.

    More than 993,000 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, of which 70,000 were in Germany, AFP reported.
