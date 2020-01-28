Bic reveals the winners of the Art Master Africa Competition

Fatiou Aboudou was announced as the winner of the 2019 Bic Art Master Africa Competition. Aboudou was selected for the 'Black Lion' portrait - which depicts a half-man, half-lion.





Fatou Aboudou - Black Lion Kansiime Brian - Life

The Bic Art Master competition was first held in South Africa in 2017 and following its success, it expanded to include all of Africa in 2019. The creative artwork was chosen from 5,242 entries submitted by more than 2,400 artists from 47 African countries on the competition’s dedicated website



Highlighting African artists

‘Black Lion’ was chosen for its creativity and originality by a panel of experts and is set to become part of ‘La Collection Bic’, the company’s official art collection. Aboudou was awarded the grand prize of $1,000 and a personalised gallery to showcase his artwork.



In addition to Aboudou, Kansiime Brian emerged as the contest’s People’s Choice winner, chosen by online voters for his piece titled ‘Life’, which depicts the true definition of a young girl’s happiness. Brian received $500 and a Bic Artistry Kit.



Commenting on the success of the competition, Peter Van den Broeck, general manager, Middle East and Africa said: “Africa is undoubtfully rich in inspiration, talent and creativity. We were very impressed with the submissions we received and the beautiful work that was produced using only Bic’s ballpoint pens.





“Bic has a longstanding history with art, and we are proud to have established a platform that helps recognise and shed a stronger light on artistic talent in Africa. We thank all the talented artists who took part in the 2019 Bic Art Master Africa competition as well as all the fans who voted for their favourite artwork.”



The brand regularly celebrates the creativity and originality of artists who find great inspiration in creating masterpieces using Bic’s stationery, lighters and shaving products. In 2018, Bic hosted the first-of-its-kind exhibition with 150 works of art by 80 international artists.



The collection – which started in the late nineties at an exhibition in Italy devoted to the life story of Marcel Bich today – consists of more than 250 works by internationally-recognised or upcoming artists.



