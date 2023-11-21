Belinda Davids returns to Grandwest with The Greatest Love of All for one night

Industries

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    Due to extreme high demand, South African songstress Belinda Davids returns to Cape Town with her acclaimed Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love of All for one night only on 2 December at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Since her last visit to Cape Town, marquee singer Belinda Davids’ stardom has continued to rise, making her mark on the international television scene with appearances on Britain’s Got Talent, Steve Harvey’s Showtime at the Apollo, the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing and, most recently, awarded the ‘Golden Buzzer’ in Europe’s Got Talent All Stars contest.

    #MusicExchange: Belinda Davids is back by popular demand
    #MusicExchange: Belinda Davids is back by popular demand

      30 Aug 2023

    Despite her busy international touring schedule, Davids is thrilled to her return to her home in Cape Town.

    “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the people of Cape Town. There is nothing better than performing for audiences in my hometown.”

    Davids will be accompanied by her international live band and backing vocalists showcasing a nostalgic evening of live music. All Whitney Houston’s greatest hits will be brought to life on stage, including Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, I’m Every Woman, How Will I Know, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I Have Nothing, Run to You and more.

    Visit thegreatestloveofallshow.com for tickets and more information.

