MusicExchange: Belinda Davids is back by popular demand

Belinda Davids brings Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life. The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), Million Dollar Bill and more.
We recently chatted...
To inspire little girls and boys to never give up on their dreams no matter what it is. Work hard for what you want.
Everything, you would be surprised what impact music has in this world, music has the capability to put a crying baby to sleep and bring two nations together separated by war.
Love, if you don’t have love then you won’t hear the music.
Be the best version of yourself, no matter what phase you are in your life.
Making your mark in this world. Being infamous is making your presence known in this world.
When I cross over to the next world.
Violence
Jay Something. He in an incredible songwriter and I think that our voices would compliment each other beautifully.
Jogging clears my mind and reboots my creative system.
Experiencing the happiness, it brings to people.
Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Every time I perform this song, I just hear the melt in people’s voices.
Yes, I have lost a shoe on stage. I stepped into a hole with my heel and I lost my shoe. I have come out with an unzipped dress once or twice. But it just adds to the drama. Our costume changes are very quick.
My Grandmother and Whitney Houston. Both incredible role models for me.
Jennifer Lopez. The woman does not age. But her sense of style from being on stage to being on the red carpet and just being at home gets me every time.
A single mother that works her behind off to provide, provide, provide.
An exclusive photograph of Whitney Houston behind the scenes of shooting the Greatest Love of All music video, given to me by her cameraman.
Casamigo’s Reposado Tequila, on ice.
I would love to perform at Ellis Park Stadium in front of an incredible South African crowd.
My presence. I like to make an entrance.
Lola, whatever Lola wants Lola gets.
A doctor.
Generous, genuine, caring, loud, disciplined.
Cozy by Beyoncé
Boomerang by Yebba
Cambiare by Alex Baroni
Lover for Life by Whitney Houston
Living on a prayer by Bon Jovi
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction
Jordan Petersen’s 12 Rules of Life
The Greatest Love of All. It was the first song I sang and the one song that changed my childhood in my neighbourhood. I couldn’t go play with my friends without being asked to do that song. That song set the path to my career
My boys. Everything I do is for them.
Amore.
Run a full marathon.
To be awarded Best International Tribute Artist at the UK Tribute Awards.
A clean house. I’m a bit of a neat freak.
To fall. Physically and emotionally.
Love.
Forget my words, but never how fortunate I am. This is my dream come true.
Never forget where you came from.
Performing at The Apollo theatre in New York, it was a full circle moment for me, performing on the stage where Whitney filmed the Greatest Love of All music video. I had arrived.
Giving back is super important to me. I mentor some young adults in Cape Town when I have a break in my schedule, I find it very rewarding to share my knowledge and experience with them.
My wishes and dreams are to leave a mark in this world that means something to my culture and young people.
Website: https://thegreatestloveofallshow.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatestLoveOfAllShow/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greatestloveofallshow/
Official Hashtag: #tgloa