MusicExchange: Belinda Davids is back by popular demand

South African singing sensation Belinda Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All from the 24 August to 10 September 2023. Last year's sold-out run exceeded all expectations, resulting in an unprecedented demand for tickets which led to the 2023 return season.

Image supplied

Belinda Davids brings Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life. The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), Million Dollar Bill and more.

We recently chatted...

What is your purpose?

To inspire little girls and boys to never give up on their dreams no matter what it is. Work hard for what you want.

What does music mean to you?

Everything, you would be surprised what impact music has in this world, music has the capability to put a crying baby to sleep and bring two nations together separated by war.

My music is about…

Love, if you don’t have love then you won’t hear the music.

Image supplied

What is your motto?

Be the best version of yourself, no matter what phase you are in your life.

Fame is about…

Making your mark in this world. Being infamous is making your presence known in this world.

Retirement will happen when…

When I cross over to the next world.

I don't do…

Violence

Image supplied

I would love to co-write with…

Jay Something. He in an incredible songwriter and I think that our voices would compliment each other beautifully.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Jogging clears my mind and reboots my creative system.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Experiencing the happiness, it brings to people.

The song you must do during every show?

Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Every time I perform this song, I just hear the melt in people’s voices.

Any funny moments on stage?

Yes, I have lost a shoe on stage. I stepped into a hole with my heel and I lost my shoe. I have come out with an unzipped dress once or twice. But it just adds to the drama. Our costume changes are very quick.

My heroes are…

My Grandmother and Whitney Houston. Both incredible role models for me.

My style icon is…

Jennifer Lopez. The woman does not age. But her sense of style from being on stage to being on the red carpet and just being at home gets me every time.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

A single mother that works her behind off to provide, provide, provide.

What is your most treasured possession?

An exclusive photograph of Whitney Houston behind the scenes of shooting the Greatest Love of All music video, given to me by her cameraman.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Casamigo’s Reposado Tequila, on ice.

Dream gig to do?

I would love to perform at Ellis Park Stadium in front of an incredible South African crowd.

What makes you stand out?

My presence. I like to make an entrance.

Image supplied

Any nicknames?

Lola, whatever Lola wants Lola gets.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A doctor.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Generous, genuine, caring, loud, disciplined.

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Cozy by Beyoncé

Boomerang by Yebba

Cambiare by Alex Baroni

Lover for Life by Whitney Houston

Living on a prayer by Bon Jovi

Greatest movie ever made?

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction

What book are you reading?

Jordan Petersen’s 12 Rules of Life

What song changed your life?

The Greatest Love of All. It was the first song I sang and the one song that changed my childhood in my neighbourhood. I couldn’t go play with my friends without being asked to do that song. That song set the path to my career

Who do you love?

My boys. Everything I do is for them.

What is your favorite word?

Amore.

Top of your bucket list?

Run a full marathon.

Your greatest achievement?

To be awarded Best International Tribute Artist at the UK Tribute Awards.

What do you complain about most often?

A clean house. I’m a bit of a neat freak.

What is your biggest fear?

To fall. Physically and emotionally.

Happiness is…

Love.

On stage, I tend to…

Forget my words, but never how fortunate I am. This is my dream come true.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Never forget where you came from.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Performing at The Apollo theatre in New York, it was a full circle moment for me, performing on the stage where Whitney filmed the Greatest Love of All music video. I had arrived.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Giving back is super important to me. I mentor some young adults in Cape Town when I have a break in my schedule, I find it very rewarding to share my knowledge and experience with them.

Wishes and dreams?

My wishes and dreams are to leave a mark in this world that means something to my culture and young people.

