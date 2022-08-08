Sama announces top 10 in public voting categories

The South African Music Awards (Sama) finalists for the public-voted categories have been announced.

Fans are encouraged to continue voting for their favourite Tecno ROTY, Tecno MVOTY, and Sampra AOTY by dialing *120*33121# and following the prompts. USSD charged at R1.50 per minute, free minutes do not apply. Voting lines will close at 9pm on 28 August. Voting will also put fans in line to win a Camon 19 Pro 5G device with an ultra-night portrait steady camera from Techno Mobile, proud sponsor of the SAMA28 Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories.

Sampra chief marketing officer, Tiyani Maluleke, said, “Congratulations to all the nominees who have made it to the Top 10! As Sampra, we are incredibly proud to be part of this journey and we wish you all of the best”

Frank Qu, head of marketing in Tecno ZA, said, “As proud sponsors of the Record of the Year and Music video of the Year awards, Tecno Mobile wishes to congratulate the top 10 nominees in these categories. This level of recognition is a great achievement in and of itself. Artistic expression is at the heart of South African culture, and as a brand that celebrates the pursuit of excellence and creativity; we are thrilled to be a part of an event that celebrates musical talent.”

The Samas will honour the best in music across over 30 categories in Sun City on 28 August 2022. Tickets for this much anticipated musical celebration are available for R395 for gallery seats, R795 for VIP seats and R495 for VIP After Party tickets. Tickets are available here.

The finalists that will go head-to-head in the prestigious Tecno Record of the Year, Tecno Music Video of the Year and Sampra Artist of the Year categories are:

Record of the Year

Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small

Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small

Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox

I'm With You - Matthew Mole

Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Phakade Lami – Nomfundo feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr Jazziq, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa

Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi

Ghanama – Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza

Indlovu – DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso

Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

Jola – De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef

LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda

Mmapula – Busta 929 feat. Mzu M

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond

Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura