Sama announces top 10 in public voting categories

8 Aug 2022
The South African Music Awards (Sama) finalists for the public-voted categories have been announced.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Fans are encouraged to continue voting for their favourite Tecno ROTY, Tecno MVOTY, and Sampra AOTY by dialing *120*33121# and following the prompts. USSD charged at R1.50 per minute, free minutes do not apply. Voting lines will close at 9pm on 28 August. Voting will also put fans in line to win a Camon 19 Pro 5G device with an ultra-night portrait steady camera from Techno Mobile, proud sponsor of the SAMA28 Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories.

Source:
Sama Lifetime and International Achievement recipients announced

2 Aug 2022

Sampra chief marketing officer, Tiyani Maluleke, said, “Congratulations to all the nominees who have made it to the Top 10! As Sampra, we are incredibly proud to be part of this journey and we wish you all of the best”

Frank Qu, head of marketing in Tecno ZA, said, “As proud sponsors of the Record of the Year and Music video of the Year awards, Tecno Mobile wishes to congratulate the top 10 nominees in these categories. This level of recognition is a great achievement in and of itself. Artistic expression is at the heart of South African culture, and as a brand that celebrates the pursuit of excellence and creativity; we are thrilled to be a part of an event that celebrates musical talent.”

Image supplied: A scene from Ring Wandering
Durban International Film Festival announces award winners

2 Aug 2022

The Samas will honour the best in music across over 30 categories in Sun City on 28 August 2022. Tickets for this much anticipated musical celebration are available for R395 for gallery seats, R795 for VIP seats and R495 for VIP After Party tickets. Tickets are available here.

The finalists that will go head-to-head in the prestigious Tecno Record of the Year, Tecno Music Video of the Year and Sampra Artist of the Year categories are:

Record of the Year

  • Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
  • Adiwele - Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small
  • Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
  • Banyana - DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small
  • Black And White - Nasty C and Ari Lennox
  • I'm With You - Matthew Mole
  • Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
  • Phakade Lami – Nomfundo feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
  • Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr Jazziq, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa
  • Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi
Music Video of the Year
  • Ghanama – Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza
  • Indlovu – DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso
  • Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
  • Jola – De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef
  • LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda
  • Mmapula – Busta 929 feat. Mzu M
  • Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela
  • Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
  • Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond
  • Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura
Artist of the Year
  • AfroToniQ
  • A-Reece
  • Brandon Dhludhu
  • Emtee
  • Haksul Muziq
  • Jennifer Zamudio
  • Makhadzi
  • Millie Ngwalangwala
  • Musa Keys
  • Rodger KB
