BestofBiz 2023: Agriculture

|1
|2023 FNB SA Top 10 Sauvignon Blanc winners revealed
|30 Oct 2023
|2
|Compcom's fresh produce market inquiry kicks off roadshow
|01 Sep 2023
|3
|New professional body to support South African wine industry workforce
|31 Oct 2023
|4
|#BizTrends2023: SA agricultural trends to watch in 2023 - Wandile Sihlobo
|09 Jan 2023
|5
|Recreational fishing permit application now online
|23 Oct 2023
|6
|Poultry prices set to soar over holidays and into 2024, warns AMIE
|28 Nov 2023
|7
|Kaap Agri announces new company name
|13 Feb 2023
|8
|Land Bank appoints new CEO
|03 Mar 2023
|9
|Tongaat appoints acting CEO
|08 Feb 2023
|10
|South Africa's reliance on rice imports - Gilberto Biacuana
|26 Jun 2023
|11
|SA poultry grows 15% in gross volume - Susan Marais
|10 Mar 2023
|12
|Western Cape agri unveils action plan for cannabis industry
|03 Apr 2023
|13
|Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy launches in Eastern Cape
|13 Jul 2023
|14
|Lactalis invests R140m in new powder plant in the Western Cape
|05 Apr 2023
|15
|Reports highlight most promising green economy investment opportunities in South Africa - GreenCape
|04 May 2023
|16
|SA pork industry expects growth amidst challenges
|04 Jan 2023
|17
|#WomensMonth: 'Own your space, be unapologetically you' - Nosiseko Biko of Danone SA - Robin Fredericks
|22 Aug 2023
|18
|SAVC calls for vets to be put back on critical skills list
|12 May 2023
|19
|Kgodiso Development Fund, Raisin SA launch Vine Academy in Northern Cape
|13 Jun 2023
|20
|New veterinary rules could change animal healthcare in SA
|20 Apr 2023
|1
|Paul Makube
|2
|Wandile Sihlobo
|3
|Wynand Espach
|4
|John Hudson
