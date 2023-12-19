Industries

    #BestofBiz 2023: Agriculture

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Agriculture, Horticulture & Forestry site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    12023 FNB SA Top 10 Sauvignon Blanc winners revealed30 Oct 2023
    2Compcom's fresh produce market inquiry kicks off roadshow01 Sep 2023
    3New professional body to support South African wine industry workforce31 Oct 2023
    4#BizTrends2023: SA agricultural trends to watch in 2023 - Wandile Sihlobo09 Jan 2023
    5Recreational fishing permit application now online23 Oct 2023
    6Poultry prices set to soar over holidays and into 2024, warns AMIE28 Nov 2023
    7Kaap Agri announces new company name13 Feb 2023
    8Land Bank appoints new CEO03 Mar 2023
    9Tongaat appoints acting CEO08 Feb 2023
    10South Africa's reliance on rice imports - Gilberto Biacuana26 Jun 2023
    11SA poultry grows 15% in gross volume - Susan Marais10 Mar 2023
    12Western Cape agri unveils action plan for cannabis industry03 Apr 2023
    13Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy launches in Eastern Cape13 Jul 2023
    14Lactalis invests R140m in new powder plant in the Western Cape05 Apr 2023
    15Reports highlight most promising green economy investment opportunities in South Africa - GreenCape04 May 2023
    16SA pork industry expects growth amidst challenges04 Jan 2023
    17#WomensMonth: 'Own your space, be unapologetically you' - Nosiseko Biko of Danone SA - Robin Fredericks22 Aug 2023
    18SAVC calls for vets to be put back on critical skills list12 May 2023
    19Kgodiso Development Fund, Raisin SA launch Vine Academy in Northern Cape13 Jun 2023
    20New veterinary rules could change animal healthcare in SA20 Apr 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Paul Makube
    2Wandile Sihlobo
    3Wynand Espach
    4John Hudson


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

