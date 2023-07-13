Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy launches in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy, a collaboration between Cheeba Cannabis Training, Hlomla Multi Services, Training Force, and Funda Lula, was officially opened on 6 July 2023.

Launch of the Eastern Cape Cannabis & Hemp Training Academy in partnership with Hlomla Multi Services and supported by Training Force (Pty) Ltd and Funda Lula. Image source: @cheebaafrica on Twitter

This pioneering training centre aims to provide comprehensive education and training on the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and hemp products. With a particular focus on unlocking economic and social opportunities in the Eastern Cape region, the Eastern Cape Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy is set to play a significant role in the development of these industries.

Cheeba Cannabis Training brings over four years of experience and expertise to this collaboration. Having successfully delivered multiple training and educational programs from their flagship campus in Rivonia, Johannesburg, Cheeba Cannabis Training is expanding its reach by establishing six official cannabis and hemp training centres across the country.

Linda Siboto, co-founder of Cheeba Cannabis Training, says, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Hlomla Multi Services, Training Force, and Funda Lula in establishing the Eastern Cape Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy. Our mission has always been to provide top-quality education and training in the cannabis and hemp sector, and this academy allows us to expand our reach and significantly impact the economic and social development of the Eastern Cape region."

Hlomla Multi Services owns Rasmeni Farm, the chosen location for the Eastern Cape Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy.

"With our experience in training learners across the Agricultural sector, we are confident in the positive impact this academy will have on the region," says Manyano Rasmeni from Hlomla Multi Services. "By providing specialised education and training, we aim to empower individuals and drive the growth of the cannabis and hemp industries in the Eastern Cape."

The Eastern Cape Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy will initially focus on delivering various skills programs and learnerships, including Cathsseta-aligned Cannabis & Tourism and merSeta-aligned Community House Building with Hemp. This diverse range of offerings reflects the academy's commitment to providing valuable training opportunities that cater to different interests and sectors within the cannabis and hemp industries.

The Eastern Cape Cannabis and Hemp Training Academy is located at Rasmeni Farm, 548 Frankfort, King Williams Town, Eastern Cape.