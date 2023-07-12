Industries

Fishing News Morocco

Africa


Morocco seeks new fisheries 'partnership' with EU

12 Jul 2023
By: Ahmed Eljechtimi
Morocco wants a new fisheries 'partnership' to allow EU vessels to operate in waters it controls, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday, 12 July.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

The General Court of the European Union in 2021 annulled EU-Morocco trade deals covering farm products and fish because they were agreed to without the consent of the people of Western Sahara.

Morocco regards Western Sahara as its own, while Algeria-backed Polisario rebels have sought to establish an independent state there.

The European Commission appealed the ruling after it issued a joint statement with Morocco saying they would act to ensure continuity of bilateral trade.

A final verdict has not yet been made and the fisheries deal expires on Monday.

A Moroccan-EU joint fisheries committee will meet this week in Brussels to assess the four-year deal, Bourita told reporters in Rabat.

'Partnership of equals'

Morocco "seeks a partnership of equals" that takes into consideration Morocco's own fisheries strategy as well as biological factors, he said.

Most of the 128 fishing vessels operating in Morocco-controlled waters under the deal are from Spain.

Under this deal, the EU contributes €208m over four years.

Morocco's fisheries exports rose 13% to $2.8bn in 2022, according to official data.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/



