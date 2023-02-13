Kaap Agri announces new company name

Kaap Agri has changed its company name to Kal Group Limited. The name change reflects how the company has grown and expanded in recent years and is more representative of the company's growth ambitions and diversified business operations. The company is also adopting a new logo as part of the name change.

The JSE-listed retail group trades in mainly agricultural-, general-, convenience- and fuel markets of southern Africa.

Kal Group CEO, Sean Walsh, says the name Kaap Agri has served the company well over the years, being rooted in the agricultural sector, especially in the Western Cape. But its agricultural and geographic references carry certain limitations. "Over the past seven years, we have crafted a deliberate diversification strategy with the business becoming a diversified group with trading activities across South Africa and Namibia spanning various sectors including agricultural trade, general retail, manufacturing and fuel and convenience retail.

"The new name demonstrates our diversification efforts, both from a sectoral and regional perspective."

Pragmatically, the move also aligns the company’s name to its share ticker on the JSE ("Kal"), enabling greater awareness amongst the investor community.

"We’re very pleased with the shareholder support to change the company name. We think the new name represents where the company is heading while respecting its roots," says Walsh.

Agricultural diversification, growth

The new Kal Group logo retains the company’s existing visual identity with its green colours and the distinctive tri-leaf icon, continuing to remain the unifying emblem connecting the brand to its customers and stakeholders across various businesses, platforms and locations.

"The name change builds flexibility for future growth and diversification and aligns with current operating activities,” explains Walsh. "The current year of 2023 marks an important point in the evolution of this organisation. Over the years we have developed unique competencies in serving agriculture, fuel, and retail markets."

"Our customer segments have expanded to include farmers, families, friends and the fur family. We have earned a reputation for adding value for our stakeholders, leaving them better off, and this move reflects our continued commitment to growth."

"Through the corporate name change, our objective is to clearly emphasise our unique customer orientation and value proposition of our business," Walsh says.