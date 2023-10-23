Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fishing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Recreational fishing permit application now online

23 Oct 2023
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has launched a new online platform for recreational fishers to apply for their monthly and annual permits.

"The online permitting system will enable enthusiastic recreational fishers and members of the public to easily access a recreational permit without having to travel distances to find a post office. Applicants will be able to choose the type of permit they require, select the period of validity, process payments and download the permit," said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy.
Source: Clark Young via
Source: Clark Young via unsplash.com

The development of the solution came about due to the challenges faced by the department in issuing recreational fishing permits to the public through the South African Post Office (SAPO). Given the recent closure of a number of the SAPO branches, the department embarked on a process to develop an in-house online platform to ensure accessibility for the public to purchase recreational fishing permits electronically.

The solution provides applicants with functional options to register, apply and obtain permits for recreational fishing in South African waters. Fishers will be able to choose the type of permit they require, select the period of validity, process payments and download the permit. The online solution is complimentary to the SAPO-issued permits, so members of the public that have no internet access, can still use the nearest SAPO branch.

A detailed user guide explaining how to navigate the platform is accessible on the platform and also on the DFFE website.

Access the online platform here.

NextOptions
Read more: fisheries, fishing industry, agriculture industry, agroprocessing

Related

TNPA requests proposals for citrus handling terminal at Port of Durban
TNPA requests proposals for citrus handling terminal at Port of Durban3 days ago
Papering over the cracks: Why negative forestry perceptions are doing our planet a disservice
Papering over the cracks: Why negative forestry perceptions are doing our planet a disservice3 days ago
Free State food production at risk due to veld fires
Free State food production at risk due to veld fires18 Oct 2023
Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year Awards finalists announced
Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year Awards finalists announced18 Oct 2023
SA deciduous fruit industry reeling under flood disaster
SA deciduous fruit industry reeling under flood disaster16 Oct 2023
Kenyan court throws out challenge aimed at blocking GM crops
Kenyan court throws out challenge aimed at blocking GM crops13 Oct 2023
WCape Govt commits to protecting export fruit industry with R2m investment
WCape Govt commits to protecting export fruit industry with R2m investment12 Oct 2023
Tourism, the added option South Africa's agricultural sector needs
Tourism, the added option South Africa's agricultural sector needs10 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz