Recreational fishing permit application now online

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has launched a new online platform for recreational fishers to apply for their monthly and annual permits.

"The online permitting system will enable enthusiastic recreational fishers and members of the public to easily access a recreational permit without having to travel distances to find a post office. Applicants will be able to choose the type of permit they require, select the period of validity, process payments and download the permit," said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy.

The development of the solution came about due to the challenges faced by the department in issuing recreational fishing permits to the public through the South African Post Office (SAPO). Given the recent closure of a number of the SAPO branches, the department embarked on a process to develop an in-house online platform to ensure accessibility for the public to purchase recreational fishing permits electronically.

The solution provides applicants with functional options to register, apply and obtain permits for recreational fishing in South African waters. Fishers will be able to choose the type of permit they require, select the period of validity, process payments and download the permit. The online solution is complimentary to the SAPO-issued permits, so members of the public that have no internet access, can still use the nearest SAPO branch.

A detailed user guide explaining how to navigate the platform is accessible on the platform and also on the DFFE website.

Access the online platform here.