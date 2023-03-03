Land Bank appoints new CEO

Land Bank has appointed Themba Rikhotso as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective 1 April 2023.

Rikhotso holds a BCom degree and an MBL and has completed an international executive development programme with GIBS, as well as an executive development programme with Wharton.

Source: LinkedIn | Themba Rikhotso, CEO, Land Bank.

Rikhotso has 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, and extensive executive management experience offering solid retail and corporate banking skills, alongside experience in funding agricultural projects across the continent.

He has held various leadership roles including executive head of sales, transaction banking and investment banking at the Standard Bank Group and head of transactional banking at CFC Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Khensani Mukhari previously fulfilled the role of acting CEO as of May 2022.